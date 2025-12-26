Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine men's basketball game

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs head to Malibu to take on the Pepperdine Waves on Sunday in their final West Coast Conference opener before moving to the Pac-12 in 2026-27.

Gonzaga and Pepperdine will tip off at 5:00 PM PT on Dec. 28, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Gonzaga currently boasts an astonishing 49-game winning streak against Pepperdine, last losing to the Waves in January of 2002. There's nothing coach Few and the Zags want more than to get this streak up to an even 50, while starting their final jaunt through the WCC with a true road win.

Pepperdine (5-8) has only beaten three Division I opponents this year, with New Orleans being the highest-ranked at KenPom at No. 219. The Waves, who are in Year 2 of the Ed Schilling era, lack roster continuity, which has led to a disjointed performance this season, including an ugly 19.3% turnover rate and bad shooting numbers from both inside and outside the three-point line.

There will be one familiar face on Pepperdine's roster for Gonzaga fans in Pavle Stosic, a 6'9 forward from Serbia who began his college career with the Zags in 2023-24. Stosic appeared in 14 games for Gonzaga, playing a total of 47 minutes - mostly in garbage time - and racking up 14 total points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Pavle Stosic. | Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

He then spent the 2024-25 season redshirting at Utah State before landing at Pepperdine, where he's started seven out of 12 games and is averaging 3.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 18 minutes per game.

Gonzaga faces Pepperdine on Sunday and San Diego two days later on Tuesday, Dec. 30, completing a final Southern California road trip in the WCC before the move to the Pac-12. After that, the odds of Gonzaga ever playing at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu or Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego are very, very slim, so this will be a bittersweet contest on Sunday for coach Few and the Zags.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Sunday's bout between Gonzaga and Pepperdine:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 12-1 on the year and 9-4 against the spread

- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road

- Pepperdine is 5-8 on the year and 5-6 against the spread

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -29.5 (-104)

Over/Under: 154.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Game time: Sunday, Dec. 28 at 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+ (KHQ in Spokane)

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

