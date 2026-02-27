Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s showdown in Moraga

There's not a more appropriate place for the Gonzaga Bulldogs to close the door on a 47 year run in the West Coast Conference than in Moraga to take on longtime rival Saint Mary's.

These two powerhouse programs will dance together one last time in the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 28 at University Credit Union Pavilion. The game is set to tip-off at 7:30 PM PT on ESPN.

Gonzaga (28-2, 16-1) already secured at least a share of the WCC regular season title, and locked up the No. 1 seed in the WCC Tournament, with their win over the Portland Pilots on Wednesday. Meanwhile Saint Mary's (26-4, 15-2) can force a tie in the regular season standings with a win, which would give them at least a share of the regular season title in each of the last four seasons.

A regular season title is far from the only motivating factor for the Gaels, who are currently 0-3 in Quad 1 games on the season. A win on Saturday would be the biggest of the year for SMC, and would further solidify their spot in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Currently Joe Lunardi has Saint Mary's projected as a No. 8 seed, with the team's 19 point win over Santa Clara on Wednesday pushing them safely into the field - regardless of what else happens this season. However, a win over Gonzaga - either at home or in the WCC championship - could be the difference between an 8/9 seed or a 6/7 seed, which allows the Gaels to avoid playing any of the No. 1 seeds before the Sweet 16.

For Gonzaga, a win on Saturday not only gives them the outright WCC title - for the first time since 2022 - it strengthens their case for a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which could land them in Portland for their first two games. It also opens up the door for movement up to a No. 2 seed, especially if they win both games in Las Vegas during the WCC Tournament.

Finally, the battle between star forwards Graham Ike and Paulius Murauskas will not only be a key factor in Saturday's outcome, it could determine who wins the conference Player of the Year award.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) and Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Ike is ahead in points (19.8 to 18.9) rebounds (8.4 to 7.7) and field goal percentage (56.6% to 49%) but the margins are razor thin. If the Gaels win and Murauskas has a big night, it could turn the tide in favor of SMC's big man - potentially robbing Ike of the award for a third straight season.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Saturday's bout between Gonzaga and Saint Mary's:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 28-2 on the year, 19-11 against the spread, and 7-3 against the spread on the road

- Saint Mary's is 26-4 on the year, 18-11 against the spread, and 11-4 against the spread at home

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -1.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 142.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-132) Saint Mary's (+110)

Game time: Saturday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.