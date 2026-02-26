How Gonzaga's win over Portland impacts NCAA Tournament seeding

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs were not going to let disaster strike twice. After a shocking loss to the Portland Pilots back on Feb. 4, the Zags took care of business in cathartic fashion on Wednesday night, blowing UP out of the water by a score of 89-48.

Gonzaga's seniors were able to finish their career in Spokane on a high note, with Graham Ike, Adam Miller, Steele Venters, Tyon Grant-Foster, and Noah Haaland each making their way into the scoring column. Jalen Warley sat out this game due to a lingering thigh injury, with the staff hoping to get him closer to full strength for the regular season finale against Saint Mary's on Saturday in Moraga.

The win was necessary for Gonzaga to build a little momentum toward the season finale and the WCC Tournament, and to keep pace as a potential No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Beating Portland doesn't move the needle that much for Gonzaga, although a Quad 4 home loss would have been catastrophic, potentially resulting in a drop from a No. 3 to a No. 5 seed - and possibly even further if they were to lose again.

Instead the Zags now sit comfortably as a projected No. 3 seed going into the regular season finale against Saint Mary's, knowing that they will earn the No. 1 seed in the WCC Tournament regardless of Saturday's outcome.

Gonzaga (28-2, 16-1) is one of just five teams in the country with two or fewer losses, alongside Miami OH, Duke, Michigan, and Arizona. The Zags rank No. 5 in the NET and boast a sparkly 6-1 record in Quad 1 games, with a chance to move to 7-1 in Moraga on Saturday.

A win against the Gaels would make Gonzaga a near lock to earn a No. 3 seed on Selection Sunday, and puts them in the conversation as a potential No. 2 seed as well. It will depend on how conference tournaments go for other top tier teams - like Florida, Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, and Purdue - but it's hard to imagine the Zags dropping below the three line if they win on Saturday.

Gonzaga locking up the No. 1 seed in the WCC Tournament gives them a triple-bye into the conference semifinals, where they will play the winner of a quarterfinals matchup between the No. 4 seed and whoever advances out of the bracket to face them. Saint Mary's and Santa Clara have locked up the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively, making it likely Gonzaga's semifinal game will be Quad 3. As long as Gonzaga wins that game, they'll have another Quad 1 opportunity in the championship against either SMC or Santa Clara - where even a loss there would keep the Zags in the No. 3 seed conversation.

Gonzaga will not be lacking motivation to beat Saint Mary's on Saturday night, in what will be the final regular season matchup between these two longstanding rivals before the Zags move into the new look Pac-12 in 2026-27.

The game is set to tip at 7:30 PM PT on ESPN.