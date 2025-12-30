Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. San Diego men's basketball game

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will close out the calendar year on the road Tuesday evening against the San Diego Toreros. Tip is slated for 6:30 PM PT at the Jenny Craig Pavilion, with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN+.

San Diego (6-7, 1-0 in WCC) is in Year 4 of the Steve Lavin era, and an influx of NIL funds allowed them to go hard in the transfer portal, bringing in a flurry of talented guards including Ty-Laur Johnson (Wake Forest) Juanse Gorosito (Ball State) and Toneari Lane (Wright State) who are each averaging over 10 points per game.

However, the Toreros are limited in the frontcourt thanks in part to the NCAA's unwillingness to grant former UAB forward Bradley Ezewiro a waiver to play an additional season after he committed to coach Lavin in the portal.

Currently, USD ranks 349th in the country in rebounds per game, and although they have faced a pair of solid frontcourts at USC and Washington, they have not seen anything like Gonzaga's lineup of Graham Ike, Braden Huff, and Tyon Grant-Foster.

While Gonzaga (13-1, 1-0 in WCC) doesn't have a full 50-game winning streak on the line like they did Sunday against Pepperdine, they have not lost to San Diego since 2014 and a win Tuesday would make it 20 straight for coach Few's club.

San Diego Toreros head coach Steve Lavin. | Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

Look for the Zags to once again heavily play through Ike and Huff down on the block, although perhaps the most intriguing storyline will be happening on the perimeter.

After starting nine straight games, point guard Mario Saint-Supery was benched in favor of Braeden Smith against Pepperdine. Saint-Supery has been battling an illness, which limited him in the Oregon game, while Smith has blossomed into an elite scorer and facilitator who constantly pushes the tempo for this Gonzaga team. It remains to be seen if the switch was temporary while Saint-Supery recovers, or if Smith has taken back the reins at PG after starting the team's first four games.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Tuesday's bout between Gonzaga and San Diego:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 13-1 on the year and 10-4 against the spread

- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road

- San Diego is 6-7 on the year and 6-6 against the spread

Gonzaga vs. San Diego betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -28.5 (-102)

Over/Under: 162.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Game time: Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 6:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+ (KHQ in Spokane)

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

