Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara men's basketball game

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have started WCC play 5-0 in ten of the last 11 seasons, but Thursday's battle against Santa Clara will put that impressive streak to the test.

Santa Clara (13-4, 4-0) is leading the WCC in points per game after dismantling its conference opponents so far, with three of its four wins coming by 19 or more points. Coach Herb Sendek's club is once again a threat to score 100 on any given night, although they are not as consistent from beyond the arc as last year when they came into the McCarthey Athletic Center and drilled 18 threes en route to 103 total points - the most Gonzaga has ever given up on their home floor.

The Broncos take over 30 threes per game on average, but of the seven different players averaging three or more attempts a night, only two of them - Christian Hammond and Elijah Mahi - are hitting at higher than a 35% clip. The team's streakiness from distance makes them a bit scary - especially after last year - but also means they are forced to live and die by the three-ball, which is a tough recipe against a Zag team that is far improved defensively on the perimeter.

Last year's debacle in Spokane was in part due to limited length on the perimeter for Gonzaga's backcourt - namely Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, and Khalif Battle - but that's an issue that has resolved itself in the form of newcomers Jalen Warley, Tyon Grant-Foster, Adam Miller, and even point guards Mario Saint-Supery and Braeden Smith. Plus, tough defender Emmanuel Innocenti was not part of Gonzaga's rotation when this game rolled around last year, but he'll no doubt be a big part of the game plan on Thursday thanks to his work on that end of the floor.

Santa Clara is a solid defensive team that forces quite a few turnovers, but they do have one glaring issue: they foul a ton. The Broncos are allowing opponents to shoot over 20 free throws per game on average, and this is something Graham Ike, Braden Huff, and Grant-Foster need to exploit on Thursday at The Kennel.

Jan 18, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Santa Clara Broncos head coach Herb Sendek looks on during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Santa Clara Broncos won 103-99.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Thursday's bout between Gonzaga and Santa Clara:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 16-1 on the year but just 11-6 against the spread

- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road

- Santa Clara is 13-4 on the year, 7-8 against the spread, and 2-2 against the spread on the road

Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -14.5 (-120)

Over/Under: 165.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-1800) Santa Clara (+920)

Game time: Thursday, Jan. 8 at 8:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

