Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Seattle men's basketball game

It has been 46 years since the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Seattle Redhawks last squared off, a streak that will end on Friday at 6:00 PM at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Seattle won that last matchup, which occurred one year before a small point guard named John Stockton had even stepped foot on Gonzaga's campus.

Back then, both Gonzaga and Seattle were members of the WCAC, now known as the WCC, but Seattle dropped down from the Division I level after that season and did not return for 39 years, eventually joining the WAC in 2012 and making their way back to the West Coast Conference on July 1, 2025.

Seattle holds a massive 50-21 advantage in the series all-time, thanks in part to a dominant run in the late 1950's while rostering one of the greatest basketball players of all-time in Elgin Baylor.

Things are certainly a bit different now, although the Redhawks are not a team the Zags can take lightly either. Seattle boasts an elite defense, which ranks sixth in the country in total blocked shots and comes in No. 41 in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency ranking, thanks in large part to the play of guards Brayden Maldonado and Maleek Arington and forward Will Heimbrodt.

The Redhawks also boast an old friend of Gonzaga's in Jun Seok Yeo, who transferred to Seattle after appearing in 39 games across two seasons with the Zags in 2023-24. He is the team's third leading scorer at 11.7 points per game, shooting an excellent 64.1% on two pointers and 29.7% from three.

Gonzaga is looking to bounce back after an ugly performance against San Diego on Tuesday, escaping Jenny Craig Pavilion with a 99-93 win after giving up an 11-0 run in the final few minutes.

Jalen Warley and Tyon Grant-Foster were crucial off the bench, with Warley posting 22 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and a block in 35 minutes while Grant-Foster had his second straight game with 18 points.

The Zags will need those two to contribute on both sides of the ball in this one, and could use another great outside shooting night - which won't be easy against a Redhawks team that has held opponents to 29.5% from beyond the arc. That includes holding Washington to 1-15 (6.7%) in mid-December and Washington State to 4-27 (14.8%) on Tuesday in Seattle's first win in conference play.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Friday's bout between Gonzaga and Seattle:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 14-1 on the year and 10-5 against the spread

- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road

- Seattle is 12-3 on the year but 5-8 against the spread

Gonzaga vs. Seattle betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -23.5 (-120)

Over/Under: 153.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-10,000) Seattle (+2500)

Game time: Friday, Jan. 2 at 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+ (KHQ in Spokane)

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

