Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Seattle U men's basketball game

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs return to Seattle for the second time this season, squaring off against new WCC foe Seattle University on Saturday at the Climate Pledge Arena.

Gonzaga played at Climate Pledge back on Saturday, Dec. 13, securing an 82-72 win over the UCLA Bruins - GU's first in the arena since it reopened in 2021.

This time they'll have to beat a team in Seattle U who nearly took down Gonzaga in Spokane two weeks ago - and they'll have to do it without the guy who scored 35% of the team's points.

Braden Huff, who had a game-high 28 points on 11-14 shooting back on Jan. 2 against the Redhawks, sustained a left knee injury in practice prior to Gonzaga's win over Washington State on Thursday, and will be out 4-8 weeks - a crushing blow to GU's hopes of remaining undefeated in conference play.

Gonzaga managed a 21-point road win without Huff on Thursday thanks to a monster game from Graham Ike, who had 23 points and 11 rebounds on 11-15 shooting, and an all-around great game from Huff's replacement in the starting lineup, Jalen Warley, who had 11 points, four rebounds, and four steals in 27 minutes.

Meanwhile, Seattle is coming off a win over San Diego on Thursday in their first home game in the WCC, moving them to 13-6 overall and 2-4 in league play. The Redhawks not only held a halftime lead over Gonzaga, but were up five in Moraga against Saint Mary's before a big run by the Gaels resulted in a 93-76 victory.

While this game may not feel like a typical home court advantage for the Redhawks, Seattle U is 17-4 overall at Climate Pledge Arena in coach Victor's tenure. Saturday's game will be the first time the Redhawks have hosted a ranked team since 1977, but if we have learned anything about this Seattle U team, it is that they are not afraid of the moment.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Saturday's bout between Gonzaga and Seattle:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 18-1 on the year but just 12-7 against the spread

- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road

- Seattle is 13-6 on the year, 7-10 against the spread, and 4-5 against the spread at home

Gonzaga vs. Seattle betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -13.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 149.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-1400) Seattle (+800)

Game time: Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

