Porter Moser praises Mark Few and Gonzaga's defensive pressure
The Oklahoma Sooners aren't used to losing early in the season, having taken just one non-conference loss the past two years. But that changed on Saturday when Porter Moser's team made the trip out to Spokane and took a loss to Mark Few and Gonzaga, 83-68.
Gonzaga won by dominating down low, securing 18 offensive rebounds and boasting a massive 58-20 advantage in points in the paint. Graham Ike had his second straight double-double to open the season, scoring 19 points with 11 rebounds, while Tyon Grant-Foster and Jalen Warley combined to grab nine offensive boards while tacking on 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Coach Moser spoke to reporters after the game, discussing Gonzaga's dynamic frontcourt, coach Few's excellence, and how the Zags were able to beat them with back cuts.
On defending Gonzaga's bigs
"Yeah it's a huge challenge because they're both so good at ducking in. They're so well coached at rolling and reverse pivoting. We said internally with our coaching staff we just can't have Mo (Wague) get in foul trouble and it's probably the worst scenario with him getting two before the first timeout....they just pounded us on the glass."
On Gonzaga's pressure defense
"I can't remember the last time I've had five assists. That's a credit to them, and it snowballed for us. We got unselfish guys and their pressure and then their ability to get us out of things. To have five assists, it's a credit to them. They took us out a lot with their pressure and we have to grow from it because we have unselfish guys, but it snowballed."
On Gonzaga's backdoor cutting
"You start paying so much attention to the two bigs. You're thinking about trapping, and you start staring as they're about to throw it in. Next thing you know, they'll back cut. They probably got us on three or four back cuts with us staring. We were putting so much attention on those two bigs that [Grant-Foster] would back cut, get a dunk. They are really good cutters, they cut out of the corner. They are really well drilled."
On Mark Few
"Obviously Mark is one of the best of the best. He truly is. As a person and then as a tactician. [The team] is so well drilled."
On Gonzaga's bench crashing the offensive glass
"We talked about how violent they were going to the rim and it's just deflating sometimes when you get them to miss. Nine offensive rebounds for those guys [Grant-Foster and Warley] and that's huge because it's so hard to beat Gonzaga period, but if they are getting 21 more shot attempts than you it's really hard. Really impressed with their energy on the glass."
On if there's a return game between Gonzaga and Oklahoma
"Not yet. I'd love it if they do it, but it's not scheduled."