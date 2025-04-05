Portland transfer Austin Rapp commits to Wisconsin Badgers
Make that back-to-back transfer portal cycles in which the Portland Pilots have lost a stud freshman to a Big Ten school.
Almost a year after Tyler Harris transferred to the Washington Huskies, Austin Rapp has decided to leave the Pilots program to play for the Wisconsin Badgers, according to reports. The 6-foot-10 230-pound Australian earned West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year honors with 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this past season.
According to On3, Rapp chose Wisconsin after receiving interest from the Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks and Clemson Tigers. He was ranked just outside of the top 100 players in the portal according to On3, and was the No. 28-ranked power forward available.
Rapp, who's set to have three years of eligibility, provides the Badgers with versatility and spacing in the frontcourt. In addition to knocking down 35.2% of his shots from behind the arc, Rapp's 83 made 3-pointers ranked second among all freshman in the NCAA behind only Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson. Rapp knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 16 points in Portland's 105-62 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Jan. 25. Rapp also recorded 1.5 blocks per game and was seventh in the WCC in defensive rebounding rate (20.1).
The Pilots are likely to look much different in 2025-26, as Rapp was one of many players from the 2024-25 team to enter the portal so far this offseason. Bol Dengdit, Jinup Dobuol (Monmouth) Jude Harris, Max Mackinnon (LSU) Mezziah Oakman, Todd Jones, Jr., Vukašin Mašić and Wyatt Miller have all entered the portal, according to Verbal Commits.