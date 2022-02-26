Preview: Zags cap off regular season with showdown against SMC

One down, one to go.

After clinching the WCC regular season title last Saturday, the Zags were staring at their toughest test the conference has had to offer this season. Road games in the Bay area against two NCAA Tournament-caliber opponents would certainly prevent any coasting toward the finish line. Not that Mark Few would allow his guys to slack off ahead of the postseason, but historically speaking, his squads aren’t used to facing back-to-back top-25 KenPom teams this late into the year.

Thursday was part one of that test, an all-around clinic against the Dons, with part two coming against none other than a dreaded rival.

All it took was a brief 30-minute drive east over the San Francisco Bay for the Zags to touch down in Moraga for their second bout with the Gaels this season. The bitter foes squared off less than two weeks ago in Spokane, when Drew Timme poured in 25 points to hold off the visitors down the stretch. Since then, both teams have handled their business to secure their spots in the semifinal round of the WCC tournament.

Last week was monumental for the Gaels’ tournament aspirations. Two narrow, hard-fought victories over USF and BYU not only helped secure a second-place finish in the conference, but it marked eight combined Quad 1 and 2 wins on the season. Now ranked No. 23 in the AP poll, all Saint Mary’s has to do is wait for their name to be called on Selection Sunday.

But against the nation’s best team, at home, on senior night, nonetheless? The Gaels might as well be frothing at the mouth listening to this opportunity to upset a rival.

Much like the first meeting, Randy Bennett’s slow-paced, methodical offense presents a unique and much-needed challenge for Gonzaga. Led by veteran backcourt duo Tommy Khuse and Logan Johnson, Saint Mary’s tendency to drain the shot clock and capitalize with good shot selections helped keep it a close ballgame in the first half. Working the offense through Mattias Tass down low proved to be effective despite the two-headed frontcourt monster on the other side.

Defensively, dropping back to limit transition opportunities kept the Zags at bay, as they were held to just 10 fastbreak points.

It took more than just executing the X’s and O’s down the stretch, though. While some teams would’ve folded down 21 on the road in the second half, the Gaels were unphased as they meticulously cut into their deficit one possession at a time. A couple of timely 3-pointers late made it a single-digit ballgame late, giving The Kennel crowd some anxiety before the final buzzer rang.

That poise under pressure and mental toughness comes with having an experienced roster that has been through many battles together, a trait that historically bodes well in the postseason. Under Bennett, who always seems to maximize his players’ potential in his scheme, the Gaels have always gone down while putting up a fight, and Saturday should be no different.

But should Timme have his way again down low, it could be a long night in Moraga. While he held his own against the national player of the year candidate in the first half, Tass couldn’t sustain the effort for a full 40 minutes, a task few in the country can complete. Double-teams don’t phase Timme, who is a smart facilitator in his own right, making it hard for opposing defenses to adjust accordingly. Gonzaga’s success from deep was limited in the previous meeting, but the last thing Saint Mary’s wants is a sudden barrage from Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther.

At that point, it becomes a “pick your poison” decision.

The pick: Zags 79, Gaels 60