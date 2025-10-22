Prominent attorney with history against NCAA to serve at Tyon Grant-Foster's injunction hearing
Tyon Grant-Foster added significant reinforcements to his legal team ahead of Thursday's preliminary injunction hearing in Spokane County.
Elliot Abrams, an attorney based in Raleigh, North Carolina, will be part of Grant-Foster's representation alongside Spokane-based civil rights attorney Carl Oreskovich, according to a report from Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review. The preliminary injunction hearing is set to take place at 3:30 PM and will determine if the Gonzaga transfer guard can suit up in the 2025-26 college basketball season.
Abrams has a strong track record of success against the NCAA, which includes a role in North Carolina wide receiver Tez Walker getting his eligibility reinstated after it was initially denied. Abrams estimates he's presided over about 20 cases involving the NCAA, and while he did not want to disclose his win-loss record, he did say he's had "a highly successful track record with these cases."
If Grant-Foster's injunction is granted, he would immediately be cleared to suit up for the Zags and would begin ramping up for the team's first game on Nov. 3 against Texas Southern. While the NCAA would have the option to appeal that decision, both Abrams and Oreskovich estimate that process would take roughly one year, therefore allowing Grant-Foster to play until the season is over.
Even if the NCAA pursued an expedited appeal, both Oreskovich and Abrams believe that appeal would be denied — citing the well-known "Diego Pavia vs. NCAA" suit, which changed eligibility rules around junior college transfers and was not expedited by a federal court.
“So it is very probable, frankly, that if we get a ruling, he’ll be able to play through the season,” Oreskovich told Lawson.
The big question is how long it takes for a judge to come to a decision, with Grant-Foster's legal team hoping for a ruling on Thursday, but acknowledging it could take multiple days before a decision is made.
“I know we’ve put a lot of information in front of the judge,” Abrams told The Spokesman-Review. “We’ll put more information in front of the judge on Thursday, so there’s certainly a chance it continues (past Thursday) but I think given the strength of the showing, the strength of the equities in our favor, there’s also a good chance we get a ruling on Thursday. We’re certainly hopeful we will.”
Next Wednesday, Oct. 29, is a crucial day for Grant-Foster and Gonzaga, as it is the final day winter sport athletes are eligible to accept financial aid from the school. So as long as it does not take over a week, the Zags should be in good shape to get the 6'7 wing on the floor if the judge rules in his favor.
Gonzaga coach Mark Few, initially expected to be in attendance for WCC media day on Thursday in Las Vegas, will instead stay in Spokane to support Grant-Foster at his hearing. Assistant Coach Brian Michaelson will attend in his place, along with Graham Ike and Braden Huff.