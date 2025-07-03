Report: Gonzaga adds mid-major opponent to 2025-26 schedule
Following a highly-anticipated December matchup against UCLA, Gonzaga will return home to take on Campbell as part of its 2025-26 nonconference schedule.
The Fighting Camels are set to visit the McCarthey Athletic Center for a matchup with the Bulldogs on Dec. 17, according to Rocco Miller of bracketeer.org. Game time and broadcast information were not disclosed.
The Zags face the Bruins at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena four days earlier on Dec. 13. Mark Few and company will then travel back to Spokane to take on a Campbell program in its first season under head coach John Andrzejek, a former Washington State assistant and recent national champion while under Todd Golden at Florida this past season.
Andrzejek spent the previous four seasons (2019-23) working for Kyle Smith in Pullman. Andrzejek's staff at Campbell has a few ties to the Cougars, including associate coach Eddie Hill, a former WSU guard who played for Kelvin Sampson in the 90s; assistant Anthony Lorenzo, formerly a coordinator of operations at WSU; as well as Joseph Yesufu, who played against the Zags this past season while at West Virginia. Yesefu was previously at WSU.
Campbell is coming off a 15-17 finish to the 2024-25 campaign, the school's second season as part of the Coastal Athletic Conference.
Gonzaga has three openings left to fill on its nonleague schedule. Campbell is the second known home game on the calendar so far, with Creighton set to visit the Kennel as well on Nov. 11. Oklahoma and Gonzaga square off at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 8.
The Zags recently learned they'll be taking on Alabama and Maryland in the Players Era Festival, an 18-team event set for Nov. 24-26 in Las Vegas. Gonzaga faces Kentucky at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 5. Matchups against Baylor and Arizona State have yet to be finalized.