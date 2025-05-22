Report: Gonzaga in the running for talented mid-major transfer
The college basketball transfer portal may have hit a lull recently, but there's still a handful of highly-touted players who've yet to make a decision for next season.
Grand Canyon transfer Tyon Grant-Foster is one of the big-time names still available on the open market, as the former Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year recipient is still in search of a new home after entering the portal in April.
An uber-athletic forward who lives at the rim and free-throw line, Grant-Foster and his skillset have surely drawn attention from a few of the sport's biggest brands and programs during his time in the portal. But after sifting through his interests for the past month, it appears the 25-year-old has narrowed down his options to three schools.
Gonzaga, Washington and Arizona State have emerged as the top three contenders in the race to land Grant-Foster, per a report from 247Sports. Michigan State had the 6-foot-7 forward on a visit to campus recently, though according to Isaac Trotter, it's the Zags who hold a "slight edge" in the recruiting battle.
Grant-Foster, ranked by EvanMiya.com as the No. 17 transfer player available, has looked like one of the best mid-major talents in the country over the past two seasons when healthy. Unfortunately, he had to deal with some nagging injuries during the 2024-25 campaign, including an ankle injury that nearly forced him to miss the WAC tournament in Las Vegas. Grant-Foster battled through the pain anyway, leading his squad to three straight postseason victories and a trip to the 2025 NCAA Tournament, where the Antelopes were knocked out by Maryland in the first round.
Despite missing eight games, Grant-Foster still took home All-WAC honors with 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. However, his shooting numbers dipped to below 40% from the field and just above 23% from 3-point range. While staying fully healthy in 2023-24, Grant-Foster put up 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
Coming off a bit of a down year for his standards, Grant-Foster will surely be looking to make the most of his seventh and final year of college basketball next season. For the Bulldogs, they could certainly use another versatile forward who impacts the game positively on the defensive end and can get to the charity stripe whenever he wants. For reference, Grant-Foster's 7.8 free throw attempts per game over the past two seasons are double what Graham Ike attempted on average during the 2024-25 campaign.
Mark Few and his coaching staff have reeled in one transfer this offseason — Arizona State transfer Adam Miller — to shore up their backcourt rotation after Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle departed. With the portal about to ramp back up again, perhaps it's time for the Bulldogs to add more size and athleticism to their rotation.