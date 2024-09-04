Report: Olympiacos to loan Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev
Gonzaga men’s basketball standout Filip Petrusev may be on the move as his pro club Olympiacos will reportedly come to a contract extension and “loan” the 6-foot-10 post to another team, according to a report from Eurohoops.net.
Petrusev helped Olympiacos reach the EuroLeague Final Four this past season after joining the team in November. He averaged 7.9 points and 3.7 rebounds across 22 games alongside former Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss.
Petrusev, who helped the Serbian national team clinch the bronze medal at the Paris Games this summer, has been linked to a reunion with Serbian club Crvena Zvezda following his one season in Greece. Petrusev helped Zvezda win the AdmiralBet Basketball League of Serbia and the Radiovoj Koraz Cup during the 2022-23 season.
“Of course he is welcome, he is a Serbian player,” said Zvezda head coach Giannis Sfairopoulos of Petrusev. “But it's up to Olympiacos, not to us, cause he has a contract.”
Petrusev played a key role for Serbia in the Paris Games, as he averaged 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 67.6% from the field. He helped seal a win over Australia in the quarterfinal round with a clutch steal in the final seconds, as he finished with nine points and five rebounds to send the Serbs to the semifinal round.
Petrusev, 24, made his NBA debut on Oct. 26 last season with the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded to the Los Clippers as part of the James Harden trade. The Clippers then traded Petrusev to the Kings, who waived him after he appeared in two games.
Former Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton signed a contract with Serbian club MMK Spartak Subotica in May. Subotica will compete against Zvezda, which finished atop the ABA League First Division and won the Serbian Cup last season, in the top division of Serbia basketball.