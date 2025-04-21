Saint Mary's guard Jordan Ross enters transfer portal
Saint Mary's guard Jordan Ross has entered the transfer portal, On3's Joe Tipton reported Monday.
A former four-star recruit, Ross spent the past two seasons with the Gaels. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard took a major step forward as a sophomore this past season with 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists while playing 26.7 minutes per game. Ross appeared and started in all 35 games.
Ross is the second Gaels player to enter the portal this spring and the fourth starter who's set to depart this offseason. Saint Mary's is also going to lose the two-time reigning conference player of the year in Augustas Marciulionis, as well as the two-time defending defensive player of the year, 6-foot-11 Mitchell Saxen and 6-foot-6 guard Luke Barrett to graduation. With Ross in the portal, the league's newcomer of the year from last season, Paulius Murauskas, is the only starter who's projected to return to Moraga, California, in the fall.
A product of Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, Ross was ranked as the No. 5 player out of the state of Arizona and the No. 15 point guard in the high school class of 2023, according to 247Sports. He chose Saint Mary’s over Cal Poly, Oregon State, San Francisco, Stanford, Utah, Utah State, Washington State and Weber State.
As the deadline for all players to enter the portal passes on Tuesday, that means Randy Bennett and his coaching staff will have the remainder of spring and summer months to round out its 2025-26 roster with experienced talent. While Gaels' "next-man-up" mentality has been at the backbone of their success over the last two decades, tradition probably stop Bennett and company from acquiring talent in order to stay at the top of the WCC pecking order.
In the meantime, Saint Mary's can at least look forward to seeing Mikey Lewis back in a Gaels uniform for his sophomore season. The 6-foot-3 guard stepped up in some big moments as a freshman, including when he helped guide his team to a narrow win over Gonzaga with a few key baskets down the stretch of the Gaels' 62-58 win in Moraga, California, on Feb. 1. Ross then scored 18 points against the Zags in Spokane three weeks later, scoring 18 points and knocking down five 3-pointers in a 74-67 win from the McCarthey Athletic Center.