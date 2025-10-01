Sam Funches previews Gonzaga visit: 'I’m anticipating it to be the best atmosphere that I’ve been in'
Sam Funches has been all over the continental United States recently, visiting college campuses to meet with several Division I basketball coaching staffs about potentially making their program his home for the foreseeable future.
As one of the top-rated high school centers in the country, the lengthy list of schools interested in bringing in the 6-foot-10 Mississippian shouldn't come as a surprise. He holds offers from over two dozen high-major teams, according to his 247Sports profile, many of which have hosted him for either an official or unofficial visit.
To this point, Funches' trip out to Lawrence, Kansas, to see the Jayhawks' facilities and coaches stands out as the best basketball atmosphere he's experienced on his latest recruiting tour. But as the four-star prospect in the 2026 class prepares for a rare West Coast excursion to tour Gonzaga this weekend, he expects a jam-packed crowd cheering on the Bulldogs during their annual preseason event at the McCarthey Athletic Center will surpass every other game day environment he's been a part of so far.
"I'm anticipating it to be the best atmosphere that I've been in," Funches said of his upcoming Gonzaga visit. "Y'all's event is literally called 'Kraziness in the Kennel.'"
Kraziness has long served as a major recruiting tool for Mark Few and company, with star-studded prospects like Braden Huff (2021), Chet Holmgren, Jalen Suggs and Julian Strawther (2019) committing to Gonzaga after experiencing the Bulldogs' preseason festivities for themselves.
Time will tell if the Kennel has a similar impact on Funches, who, in addition to seeing how "Kraziness" lives up its name, looks forward to finally seeing the charming campus the Gonzaga coaching staff has raved about throughout the recruiting process, as well as the unique culture Few and the staff have bred through their consistent success and ability to identify the talent that fits their needs.
"I mainly talk with coach [Rjay] Barsh and coach [Brian] Michaelson," Funches said. "They just tell me how we basically fit together. I'm a puzzle piece and they're the puzzle and it's like a perfect fit, because my play style is like the exact play style of them."
Funches doesn't like to compare himself to other players, though it's hard to ignore how his versatility is similar to that of previous Gonzaga big men who came before him. His 7-foot-5 wingspan makes him a formidable rim protector on the defensive end of the floor, while his soft touch and solid footwork around the rim provide him with the tools to be successful in an offense that strives to create scoring opportunities in the post. Not to mention, he attacks the glass for offensive rebounds and can stretch the floor.
With the talent and skillset to back up his ranking as 247Sports' No. 1 high school junior from the state of Mississippi, Funches has received interest from all the top-tier programs around the country. And in the current world of college athletics, where athletic departments can load up their NIL war chests as persuasion, conversations with coaching staffs can be centered around basketball and fit, before quickly turning into business negotiations.
In that case, Funches has a more traditional approach to his recruitment, with a focus on establishing chemistry between him and his prospective coaches.
"Probably just the relationship with the coaches, but I'm sure that won't be a problem, though," Funches said when asked what he's hoping to experience during his Gonzaga visit. "I only say that because they recruit differently than other coaches. I do like the way that they recruit. They offer, like a select few kids, and then they mainly just recruit their seniors; other schools, they just kind of like put a little bit of this and a little bit of that into everybody, but put their main portion into their seniors."
With the exception of a few transfer players, Gonzaga has prioritized bringing back its own homegrown talent since the advent of the portal. After returning a majority of its roster last offseason, the Zags had to watch a handful of those upperclassmen pursue the pro route following the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign. They were, however, able to retain their two-headed monster in the frontcourt in Graham Ike and Braden Huff, giving the Bulldogs one last season to run their offense through the pair of reliable left-handed post players before having to say goodbye to Ike the ensuing spring.
With Huff entering his final year of eligibility in 2026-27, the Zags have most likely already begun looking for someone Huff can eventually pass the torch to once his time in a Gonzaga uniform comes to an end. Perhaps another lefty, one from Madison, Mississippi, is the answer Few and company are looking for.
"Sometimes we just ask them about playing time," Funches said of his talks with the Gonzaga staff. "They basically told me about if I just continue to work hard, I can probably go there; I may not start, but I'd probably get some good minutes."
Funches recently went on a visit to Vanderbilt ahead of his scheduled Gonzaga date. He's also planning to see LSU on Oct. 10. In addition to those schools, Cal, Jackson State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Kansas and Penn State round out his top 10 options.