San Francisco Dons land Oregon Ducks transfer Mookie Cook
Oregon Ducks transfer Mookie Cook has committed to the San Francisco Dons, according to On3's Joe Tipton.
The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Cook will have three years of eligibility starting with the 2025-26 campaign, as he missed the first 13 games of his freshman season while recovering from offseason ankle surgery - an injury that reaggravated later in the season, limiting him to five games in 2023-24.
Despite coming back healthy for his sophomore year, Cook struggled to secure a spot in Dana Altman's rotation, appearing in 24 out of the team's 35 games this past season. Over his two years in Eugene, Oregon, Cook averaged 1.1 points in 4.6 minutes per contest.
Cook, a former McDonald's All-American, was ranked nationally among the top-40 high school recruits in the class of 2023 when he committed to Oregon over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats and USC Trojans, among others. He briefly re-opened his recruitment in July 2022, only to then recommit to Oregon after contemplating the pro route.
For San Francisco, Chris Gerlufsen and his coaching staff acted quickly on the news that one of their all-conference guards, Malik Thomas, had entered his name into the transfer portal earlier Friday afternoon. Thomas led the West Coast Conference in scoring this past season with 19.9 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range. He also chipped in 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.8 minutes per game as a senior.
The Dons are also set to lose stud freshman wing Tryone Riley IV, an All-WCC freshman honoree who averaged 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game this past season. His departure could open up a spot for Cook to earn more playing time with the Dons than he did in his first two years of college. However Gerlufsen and his staff see fit, there's no question Cook's size and athleticism will benefit him against WCC competition.