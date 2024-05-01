Gonzaga will host Arkansas transfer Khalif Battle
The transfer portal officially closes Wednesday night, but the Gonzaga Bulldogs might not be done making roster moves just yet.
Arkansas grad transfer Khalif Battle, a 6-foot-5 guard who averaged 14.8 points this past season, has scheduled an official visit to Gonzaga for this weekend, sources confirmed to Gonzaga Nation. Battle, who entered the transfer portal on April 4, has reportedly visited Kansas State, TCU and Villanova over the last two weeks. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Battle ended his fifth season of college on a high note, averaging 29.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over his last seven games, including a 42-point game in a win over Missouri on Feb. 24. In total he had 12 games with 20 or more points, including a 21-point performance in an upset victory over Duke. Battle shot 35.3% from 3-point range on 4.3 attempts per game.
The Zags lack depth in the backcourt after freshman guard Luka Krajnovic entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. The Croatian guard was the second scholarship player to enter the portal, along with freshman forward Pavle Stosic, while former walk-on Colby Brooks hit the portal as well. Anton Watson has exhausted his eligibility after five seasons at Gonzaga.
Shortly after the portal opened, the Bulldogs landed Pepperdine transfer Michael Ajayi, an All-WCC wing who averaged 17.2 points this past season. Steele Venters, a former Big Sky Player of the Year who missed last season with a torn ACL, is also set to officially suit up in a Gonzaga uniform for the first time next fall. Ajayi, Venters and Dusty Stromer will likely compete for minutes at the wing position and a spot in the starting lineup.
A native of Edison, New Jersey, Battle started his career at Butler before transferring to Temple, where he spent three seasons and was named All-AAC in 2020-21. His junior season ended abruptly after he injured his left foot.
Battle is ranked No. 82 on On3.com’s transfer portal rankings.