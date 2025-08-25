Transfer portal update: Where former Gonzaga players landed
For most of the Mark Few era, you could count the number of college basketball players who transferred from Gonzaga on one hand — if there were any at all.
Now, with the emergence of the transfer portal and the rise of NIL, teams are turning over rosters at a far higher rate — and that includes Mark Few's program in Spokane.
Gonzaga still doesn't burn through players the way many other programs do — Baylor, for example, does not have a single returning player on its roster this upcoming season — but there are still quite a few former Zags who are set to play elsewhere this upcoming season.
Below is a look at those seven players, four who were on last year's roster, and where they ended up landing ahead of the 2025-26 season:
Dusty Stromer, Grand Canyon
Stromer was a highly regarded recruit for Gonzaga in the 2023 class, and an injury to Steele Venters just two days before the 2023-24 season opener meant Stromer was a day one starter for Mark Few and the Zags.
Stromer had his ups and downs as a starter in 2023, eventually getting replaced by Ben Gregg and blossoming in a more natural role off the bench. However, Stromer regressed as a sophomore last season, averaging 4.3 points and shooting 34.2% from three, and the emergence of Emmanuel Innocenti and the addition of redshirt Jalen Warley put Stromer in a tough spot.
He opted to hit the portal as soon as the season was over and landed at Grand Canyon, where he should get an opportunity to thrive as a three-and-D wing for coach Bryce Drew in the Mountain West.
Michael Ajayi, Butler
Michael Ajayi came to Gonzaga with extremely high hopes, coming off a season at Pepperdine where he averaged over 17 points per game along with 9.9 rebounds and a blistering 47% mark from three.
However, Ajayi never truly got comfortable in Gonzaga's system, only averaging 6.5 points in 18.8 minutes per game. His outside shot completely vanished as he shot an abysmal 18.2%, and while he had a few good moments in the latter half of the season, it was clear he wasn't a strong fit with this team.
The talent is undeniable, though, and if Thad Matta can get him into a groove, he could be among the better transfer portal additions in the Big East for a Butler program that has spun its wheels the past few years.
Jun Seok Yeo, Seattle
Yeo arrived unexpectedly in Spokane in the middle of the 2022-23 season, although he was not eligible until 2023-24 as a sophomore after playing college ball in his home country of Korea.
Despite a 6'8 frame and strong offensive skills, Yeo never cracked Gonzaga's deep frontcourt rotation in his two seasons in Spokane, appearing in 39 games and averaging 2.1 points in 5.9 minutes.
He hit the portal and landed on the other side of the state at Seattle, where he'll get a bigger opportunity for playing time as well as two chances to face his old team now that the Redhawks are in the WCC with Gonzaga.
Graydon Lemke, Belmont
Lemke was a rare walk-on with upside, joining Gonzaga from Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. At 6'11, Lemke was only an unranked recruit because of injuries, and he spent his lone season at Gonzaga redshirting and locked in the weight room, where he reportedly added 45(!) pounds to his frame.
Now he joins a very strong Belmont program in the Missouri Valley conference with four years of eligibility, and is among the more intriguing mystery players to transfer away from Gonzaga.
Dominick Harris, Loyola Chicago
Harris was part of Gonzaga's infamous 'tricky trio' recruiting class in 2020 alongside Jalen Suggs and Julian Strawther. Both Suggs and Strawther went from Gonzaga into the NBA, but a foot injury took Harris out for the entire 2021-22 season and contributed to him playing very little in 2022-23 as well.
After just 38 appearances in three years with Gonzaga, Harris hit the transfer portal and landed at LMU, where he averaged 14.3 points and shot 44.8% from three in 2023-24. That led him to transfer again, this time landing at UCLA. Unfortunately, Harris got off to a very slow start with the Bruins and was relegated to the deep end of the bench, only appearing in 11 games and scoring 12 total points while shooting 2-18 from three.
Harris transferred again and will now look to finish his collegiate career on a high note with the Ramblers of Loyola Chicago. Under Drew Valentine, Loyola Chicago has gone 27-9 the past two years in the A-10 and should once again be a contender for a spot in the NCAA Tournament - especially if Harris can find his outside stroke.
Pavle Stosic, Pepperdine
Stosic committed to Gonzaga in late September of 2023, barely arriving on campus before Kraziness in the Kennel. He understandably played sparingly as a freshman, appearing in 14 games and scoring 14 total points before hitting the portal and landing at Utah State — where he redshirted last year.
Now Stosic is back in the WCC at Pepperdine, giving Gonzaga another former player to face in conference play alongside Yeo.
Colby Brooks, TBD
Another walk-on who hit the transfer portal, Colby Brooks landed at San Diego last year and actually started a few games for the Toreros, ultimately averaging 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 6.7 minutes per game.
He hit the portal again this offseason, but has yet to find a new home as of this writing.