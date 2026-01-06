How former Gonzaga players are performing as conference play gets underway

The transfer portal has been very, very good to Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs over the last few years. Seven of the nine players currently in Gonzaga's rotation - Graham Ike, Steele Venters, Emmanuel Innocenti, Braeden Smith, Jalen Warley, Tyon Grant-Foster, and Adam Miller - came to Spokane via the portal, with coach Few once again showcasing his incredible ability to identify talent that fits together for this Gonzaga club.

However, when the transfer portal giveth, the transfer portal can also take away, with six former Zags currently suited up elsewhere in college basketball - including two in the WCC.

Below is a look at how those six players - four who were on last year's roster - have performed so far this season, with conference play just getting underway across the country:

Michael Ajayi - Butler Bulldogs

Stats: 15 games, 32.1 MPG, 16.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals per game

After one great season in the WCC with Pepperdine and one not-so-great season at Gonzaga, Ajayi hit the portal for his final year of eligibility and landed in the Big East with the Butler Bulldogs, where he looks far more like the player he was with the Waves.

Dec 30, 2025; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs forward Michael Ajayi (5). | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Ajayi is leading the Big East - often lauded as the most physical league in the country - in rebounds per game and his third in points behind Jason Edwards at Providence and Bryce Lindsay at Villanova.

The 6'8 forward never managed to find his footing in a crowded Gonzaga frontcourt, ultimately averaging 6.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.8 MPG, so it's nice to see the Kent, WA native playing well in his final collegiate season.

Dusty Stromer - Grand Canyon 'Lopes

Stats: 13 games, 25.5 MPG, 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 30% from the field

Stromer spent two years at Gonzaga, starting 16 out of 69 games and averaging 4.6 points and 2.7 rebounds across 20.5 minutes. He was effectively 'traded' to Grand Canyon for Tyon Grant-Foster, and has emerged as a quality reserve wing for the 'Lopes - starting four out of 13 games and averaging a career-high 6.2 points and 1.2 assists per game.

Stromer's efficiency has dropped in a bigger role, however, with the 6'6 guard shooting just 27.3% on two pointers and 31.9% from three for the new Mountain West squad. He had five points and a steal in his first Mountain West game at Wyoming back on Dec. 20.

Jun Seok Yeo - Seattle Redhawks

Stats: 17 games, 28.8 MPG, 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 34.1% from 3

Yeo spent two years outside the rotation at Gonzaga, appearing in 39 games and scoring 2.1 points in 5.9 minutes per game. He's been a revelation for coach Chris Victor and the Seattle Redhawks, and made his return to Spokane against Gonzaga on Friday by scoring 10 points with three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes.

Former Gonzaga Bulldog Jun Seok-Yeo, now with the Seattle Redhawks. | Photo by Myk Crawford

He had arguably the best game of his career on Sunday, dropping 24 points on a ridiculous 6-8 shooting from three with two assists, two steals, and a block. That would be a great line regardless, but to do it in Moraga against Saint Mary's is just silly - even if Seattle couldn't hold on to a five-point halftime lead.

Dominick Harris - Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Stats: 7 games, 6.3 MPG, 1.4 points, 0.6 rebounds, 21.4% from 3

Harris is at his fourth school in his final season of eligibility, but has not suited up for Loyola Chicago since Nov. 25, when he scored three points in three minutes against Northern Iowa.

Coach Drew Valentine said Harris is injured and is exploring his options for treatment, but there has not been a firm update on the 6'3 guard in quite some time.

Harris is now two years removed from a great season at LMU, where he averaged 14.3 points and led the WCC in three-point percentage, and unless he believes he can get an additional year of eligibility, time is running out for him to finish his college career on a high note.

Pavle Stosic - Pepperdine Waves

Stats: 16 games, 18.5 MPG, 4.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 55.8% on twos

Stosic appeared in 14 games for Gonzaga back in the 2023-24 season, scoring 14 total points with 11 rebounds before hitting the portal and spending a year redshirting at Utah State.

He's now re-emerged at Pepperdine and has started 11 out of 16 games for the Waves, averaging 4.1 points while shooting 55.8% on two pointers. He dropped eight points on 3-6 shooting against Saint Mary's back on Dec. 30 and had seven points with four rebounds, an assist, and a block in 25 minutes at Santa Clara on Jan. 2.

Graydon Lemke - Belmont Bruins

Stats: 7 games, 2.0 MPG, 0.9 points, 0.6 rebounds, 33.3% from 3

Lemke walked on at Gonzaga last year and redshirted, reportedly putting over 30 pounds of muscle onto his 6'10 frame. He hit the transfer portal looking for more playing time and landed on a very strong Belmont squad, who sit at 13-3 so far this season.

Lemke has only played 14 total minutes for the Bruins across seven games, shooting 2-6 from three with six points, four rebounds, and an assist.

