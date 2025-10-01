Tyon Grant-Foster granted practice waiver by NCAA
Tyon Grant-Foster is finally able to join the Gonzaga Bulldogs, over four months after he initially committed to the program.
The NCAA is giving Grant-Foster a practice waiver, allowing the Grand Canyon transfer to participate with Gonzaga while they continue to review his eligibility status for this upcoming season, according to a report from Jim Meehan of the Spokesman-Review.
The 6'7 transfer has been splitting time this offseason between Kansas City and Phoenix, working out on his own while waiting to hear when — or if — he could report to Spokane to begin working out with his new teammates and coaches.
Grant-Foster is still not eligible to participate in competition, which includes Gonzaga's two exhibition games on Oct. 19 against NAIA school Northwest and then again on Oct. 27 against Division II Western Oregon, both at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Kraziness in the Kennel tips off on Saturday, Oct. 4, although it is unclear as of this writing if the 25-year-old will be in attendance, or if he will participate in any of the live portions of the event — typically a three-point contest and a scrimmage.
The NCAA is likely looking into multiple different factors regarding Grant-Foster's eligibility, including his age (he'll be 26 in March), his status as a junior college player, COVID eligibility, and, of course, the litany of injuries that have held the Kansas City native back in his unique career.
Grant-Foster began his career at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa, playing there in 2018-19 and again in 2019-20. He then transferred to Kansas for his first D1 season, appearing in 22 games in 2020-21 with the Jayhawks.
After that, he transferred again and landed at DePaul in the Big East, but at halftime of his first game with the Blue Demons, the 6'7 wing collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. He ended up collapsing again a few months later, and missed the rest of the 2021-22 season and all of 2022-23 before making a full recovery and landing at Grand Canyon ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Grant-Foster's return was one of the best stories in college basketball, as he dominated for the 'Lopes and earned WAC Player of the Year by averaging 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. He returned to Phoenix for 2024-25, appearing in 26 games thanks to an ankle injury that limited him late in the year.
The NCAA issued a blanket waiver last December, granting athletes who spent at least one year at the junior college level another year of eligibility, which has been used by hundreds of athletes nationally, including former Gonzaga forward Michael Ajayi, who will play his fifth year of college hoops this upcoming season at Butler.
Whether this decision by the NCAA will ultimately result in Grant-Foster getting cleared to play this season remains to be seen, but at least the star wing will enroll in classes and start practicing with the team, making the transition far smoother if he does eventually get eligible.
This story is continuing to develop.