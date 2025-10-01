Gonzaga Nation

Tyon Grant-Foster granted practice waiver by NCAA

The NCAA will allow Tyon Grant-Foster to practice with Gonzaga while they review

Andy Patton

Former GCU guard Tyon Grant-Foster, now with the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Former GCU guard Tyon Grant-Foster, now with the Gonzaga Bulldogs. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tyon Grant-Foster is finally able to join the Gonzaga Bulldogs, over four months after he initially committed to the program.

The NCAA is giving Grant-Foster a practice waiver, allowing the Grand Canyon transfer to participate with Gonzaga while they continue to review his eligibility status for this upcoming season, according to a report from Jim Meehan of the Spokesman-Review.

The 6'7 transfer has been splitting time this offseason between Kansas City and Phoenix, working out on his own while waiting to hear when — or if — he could report to Spokane to begin working out with his new teammates and coaches.

Grant-Foster is still not eligible to participate in competition, which includes Gonzaga's two exhibition games on Oct. 19 against NAIA school Northwest and then again on Oct. 27 against Division II Western Oregon, both at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Kraziness in the Kennel tips off on Saturday, Oct. 4, although it is unclear as of this writing if the 25-year-old will be in attendance, or if he will participate in any of the live portions of the event — typically a three-point contest and a scrimmage.

Inside the McCarthey Athletic Center during Gonzaga's 2023 Kraziness in the Kennel.
Inside the McCarthey Athletic Center during Gonzaga's 2023 Kraziness in the Kennel. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

The NCAA is likely looking into multiple different factors regarding Grant-Foster's eligibility, including his age (he'll be 26 in March), his status as a junior college player, COVID eligibility, and, of course, the litany of injuries that have held the Kansas City native back in his unique career.

Grant-Foster began his career at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa, playing there in 2018-19 and again in 2019-20. He then transferred to Kansas for his first D1 season, appearing in 22 games in 2020-21 with the Jayhawks.

After that, he transferred again and landed at DePaul in the Big East, but at halftime of his first game with the Blue Demons, the 6'7 wing collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. He ended up collapsing again a few months later, and missed the rest of the 2021-22 season and all of 2022-23 before making a full recovery and landing at Grand Canyon ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Tyon Grant-Foster
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Tyon Grant-Foster (7) drives the ball during the first half against Maryland Terrapins at Climate Pledge Arena. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Grant-Foster's return was one of the best stories in college basketball, as he dominated for the 'Lopes and earned WAC Player of the Year by averaging 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. He returned to Phoenix for 2024-25, appearing in 26 games thanks to an ankle injury that limited him late in the year.

The NCAA issued a blanket waiver last December, granting athletes who spent at least one year at the junior college level another year of eligibility, which has been used by hundreds of athletes nationally, including former Gonzaga forward Michael Ajayi, who will play his fifth year of college hoops this upcoming season at Butler.

Whether this decision by the NCAA will ultimately result in Grant-Foster getting cleared to play this season remains to be seen, but at least the star wing will enroll in classes and start practicing with the team, making the transition far smoother if he does eventually get eligible.

This story is continuing to develop.

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Andy Patton
ANDY PATTON

Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.

Home/Basketball