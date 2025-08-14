Updated look at Gonzaga basketball roster after busy offseason
The Gonzaga Bulldogs will embark on the 2025-26 college basketball season, their last in the WCC, with quite a few new faces on the roster.
Mark Few and the rest of the coaching staff worked hard all offseason to replace the program's eight departures; a quartet of highly productive seniors in Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Ben Gregg, and Khalif Battle, as well as four transfers - guard Dusty Stromer (Grand Canyon), forwards Michael Ajayi (Butler) and Jun Seok Yeo (Seattle), and walk-on center Graydon Lemke (Belmont).
The Zags were patient in the transfer portal, watching as many high-profile targets committed to new programs early. Despite the lack of urgency, coach Few landed a pair of veteran guards who will help replenish the losses of Hickman and Battle in particular, and the team will bring in a trio of freshmen to compete for roles right away, including a notable international prospect who already has Zag fans - and NBA draft analysts - buzzing.
Perhaps most notable are the players set to return to Spokane, namely Graham Ike and Braden Huff - two elite frontcourt talents who will both begin the season as favorites to win WCC Player of the Year.
Gonzaga also brings back sophomore center Ismaila Diagne and junior wing Emmanuel Innocenti, who both played small roles last season, and a handful of players who redshirted last year but who are expected to step into prominent roles in 2025-26.
Here is a look at Gonzaga's updated roster ahead of the 2025-26 season, starting with the returners:
Returners
Graham Ike (17.3 PPG last year)
Braden Huff (11 PPG last year)
Emmanuel Innocenti (1.7 PPG last year)
Ismaila Diagne (3.4 PPG last year)
Braeden Smith (12.5 PPG at Colgate in 2023-24)
Jalen Warley (7.5 PPG at Florida State in 2023-24)
Steele Venters (15.3 PPG at Eastern Washington in 2022-23)
Ike and Huff spent the past two seasons rotating in at center for the Zags, but they are expected to start alongside each other this upcoming season after the departures of power forwards Ben Gregg and Michael Ajayi.
The two bigs started together three times last season, first in the WCC championship game against Saint Mary's and again in Gonzaga's two NCAA Tournament games - a win over Georgia in the first round and a heartbreaking loss to Houston in the Round of 32.
That opens up a bigger role for Diagne, a sophomore who showed flashes of excellence - and plenty of rawness - in his ten games last year. The hulking 7'0 big man will need to prove he can stay on the floor in order to spell both Ike and Huff at the two post positions this year.
Innocenti played his way into a much bigger role late last season thanks to his excellent on-ball defense and smart decision-making. He will once again have to fight for a regular role in this crowded backcourt rotation, but a year of experience under his belt and willingness to do the dirty work should earn the transfer from Tarleton State plenty of opportunities.
None of Jalen Warley, Braeden Smith, or Steele Venters set foot on the floor for Gonzaga last year, but all were redshirting and are projected to fill big roles this season. Smith is the heir to Nembhard at point guard after two productive seasons at Colgate in the Patriot League. He's a gifted passer and hard worker defensively who should be ready to take over after a year on the sidelines.
Likewise, Warley transferred to Gonzaga and sat out this past season, leaving Virginia following coach Tony Bennett's surprise retirement a few weeks before the season began. Warley is a 6'7 wing who is excellent defensively and a strong facilitator on offense, and his veteran presence, length, and physicality should earn him a big role in his final college season.
Venters is the wildcard, a 6'7 sharpshooter from Eastern Washington who has not played each of the past two seasons. A torn ACL cost Venters the 2024-25 season, and while he was rehabbing from that injury, he suffered an Achilles injury that once again kept him off the floor for an entire year.
Should he be healthy heading into 2025-26, Venters provides much-needed size and outside shooting to this Gonzaga offense.
Transfers
Tyon Grant-Foster (14.8 PPG at Grand Canyon in 2024-25)
Adam Miller (9.8 PPG at Arizona State in 2024-25)
The biggest fish Gonzaga landed in the transfer portal is without a doubt Grand Canyon wing Tyon Grant-Foster, a former WAC Player of the Year who can score with the best of them. At 6'7 and with an outstanding ability to get to the rim and the free throw line, Grant-Foster gives Gonzaga's offense another gear and takes some pressure off the two bigs.
The soon-to-be 26-year-old is awaiting a waiver from the NCAA to be able to play this year, but if granted, his presence will make this team even more difficult to defend this upcoming season.
Miller was Gonzaga's first portal addition, coming over from Arizona State after previous stops at Illinois and LSU. Miller shot 42.9% from three last year for the Sun Devils, and coach Few will be counting on him to provide floor spacing and veteran experience during his final collegiate campaign.
Freshmen
Mario Saint-Supery (6.3 PPG with Baxi Manresa in 2024-25)
Davis Fogle (No. 31 in 247Sports 2025 class rankings)
Parker Jefferson (No. 182 in 247Sports 2025 class rankings)
Saint-Supery is the big prize in Gonzaga's freshman class, a 6'3 guard from Spain who is already on the NBA draft radar thanks to his professional experience overseas and elite floor vision and passing that have led some to compare him to fellow countryman Ricky Rubio. Saint-Supery didn't come to Spokane until late June and is back overseas competing for Spain in the FIBA World Cup, but once he has a handle on what Few and the Zags need from him, he could blossom into a star.
Fogle was a little-known guard from Anacortes, WA, who was hardly on the Division 1 radar before he ballooned from 6'2 to 6'7. Once that happened, the offers started pouring in, and Fogle ended up transferring to Compass Prep in Arizona to test himself against higher-level competition. It led to him earning four-star status in the 2025 class, and Gonzaga will bring him in as a developmental project who could play a combo guard role for this team down the line.
Jefferson is a three-star big man from Texas who last played at Inglewood in California. He's a floor spacing big man who could earn spot minutes at power forward as soon as this season, but like Fogle, he is more of a long-term project than a plug-and-play guy right away.