Gonzaga outmuscles Alabama in upset win to kick off Players Era Festival
The matchup between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide was a highly anticipated one on Monday night, and boy, did it deliver.
Multiple 10-0 scoring runs, clutch shots, highlight reel dunks and blocks, and more than ten lead changes took place on Monday at the MGM Garden Grand Arena before Gonzaga ultimately pulled away and secured a huge 95-85 victory to move to 6-0 on the year.
Gonzaga will now square off against the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday night at 6:30 PM PT, with the game broadcast on truTV.
Gonzaga had five players finish in double figures, including 21 from both Graham Ike and Tyon Grant-Foster, 18 from Braden Huff, 12 from Steele Venters off the bench, and 10 from Mario Saint-Supery ... all of which came at the free throw line.
Once again, the Zags dominated down on the block, winning the rebounding battle convincingly and taking advantage of second-chance opportunities all night long.
Below is a look at three main takeaways from Gonzaga's massive win over No. 8 Alabama on Monday night:
1. Gonzaga NEEDS Tyon Grant-Foster
Tyon Grant-Foster did everything for the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Monday. The 6'7 wing scored a season-high 21 points on 9-16 shooting, along with seven rebounds, including five on the offensive glass. That also included an alley-oop dunk on a pass over the rim from Graham Ike, yet another highlight reel play in a season that has been full of them, just six games in.
Grant-Foster was spectacular on defense as well, with two blocks and one steal. He twice stopped Alabama's fast breaks by himself, including a ridiculous blocked shot near the end of the first half.
The 25-year-old still hasn't found his outside shot, but he impacts the game in so many different ways. It's clear this week, coach Few and Gonzaga are thankful his eligibility was reinstated after a five-month battle with the NCAA, because they really need him.
2. Gonzaga's physicality on the glass is tough to beat
The game plan for Gonzaga was pretty clear: take advantage of Alabama's lack of interior presence by dominating on the glass and at the rim offensively.
Check and check.
GU's two bigs, Graham Ike and Braden Huff, were both excellent in this game. After missing his first six shots, Ike went 8-13 the rest of the way and finished with 21 points, 11 boards, and three assists. Meanwhile, Huff was spectacular all game long, ultimately scoring 18 points with eight rebounds while shooting a sparkly 9-12 from the field.
Gonzaga was also ridiculously effective on the boards, grabbing 20(!) offensive rebounds on the night and winning the points in the paint battle by a hefty 52-42 margin.
Gonzaga had 11 offensive rebounds in the first half, most of which came in the first few minutes. Huff had three of them by himself and had at least one tip-out that resulted in a second chance for the Zags.
3. Labaron Philon might be the best guard in college basketball
Gonzaga dominated this game on the glass and in the frontcourt, and their defense was really good as well - except for against one player. Labaron Philon almost singlehandedly willed the Crimson Tide to victory on Monday, scoring a career-high 29 points on 11-18 shooting. He was solid in the first half but truly came alive in the second, at one point scoring 17 of Alabama's 23 points in the half.
Gonzaga threw everyone on him: Emmanuel Innocenti had his time, so did Jalen Warley, so did Mario Saint-Supery, but Alabama got Philon into switches where he was able to get to his spots and hit tough shot after tough shot after tough shot.
Gonzaga withstood his scoring barrage, but there isn't a team on Alabama's remaining schedule that liked watching what he was able to do to this top-tier defense in Vegas.