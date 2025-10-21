Gonzaga Nation

Updated look at where Gonzaga stars are playing as NBA season begins

11 former Zags are on NBA rosters as the season gets underway

Andy Patton

Oct 15, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9).
Oct 15, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9). / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The 2025-26 NBA season officially tips off on Tuesday at 4:30 PM PT between the Houston Rockets and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, featuring former Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren is one of 11 former Zags on an NBA roster as the season gets underway, a testament to how prolific this program has been at placing players at the highest level of the sport on a regular basis.

From 5-star superstars, unheralded international additions, transfer portal finds, and even non-top 100 recruits, Gonzaga has proven capable of turning just about anyone into an NBA player under Mark Few, who is entering his 27th season as the head coach in Spokane.

Injuries have unfortunately been a major storyline for a few Zags heading into the 2025-26 season, with Brandon Clarke, Zach Collins, and Domantas Sabonis all currently dealing with injuries that will prevent them from suiting up in their team's first games of the season.

Beyond that, this year promises the NBA debut of Ryan Nembhard, who set Gonzaga's all-time single-season assist record last year before going undrafted and signing a two-way deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Drew Timme was unfortunately cut by the Brooklyn Nets just prior to the season beginning, and he'll look to catch on with another NBA club after averaging 12 points last year toward the end of the season. Likewise, Anton Watson will look to get called up to an NBA team after playing well in a limited role with the New York Knicks late last year.

Below is a look at all 11 Zags on NBA rosters and their expected role this upcoming season:

Note: Hunter Sallis, who played at Gonzaga before transferring to Wake Forest, is on a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke (15) walks onto the court for open practice at the FedExForum on October 4, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clarke is entering his seventh NBA season, but will not suit up for Memphis after undergoing surgery to address knee synovitis. He will be reevaluated in early November.

Zach Collins, Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls forward/center Zach Collins
Oct 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward/center Zach Collins (12) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the second half at United Center. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Collins spent the final 28 games of the 2025-26 season with Chicago after coming over in a midseason trade from San Antonio. The big man suffered a fractured wrist over the weekend, however, and will miss at least the next month. Collins has dealt with significant injury woes throughout his pro career, but this will hopefully only be a minor issue.

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura
Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Hachimura averaged 13 points and five rebounds for the Lakers last year in a career-high 31.7 minutes, and should once again be a key contributor on a Los Angeles team featuring superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Chet Holmgren
Oct 17, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center/forward Chet Holmgren (7) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets guard/forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Holmgren only played 32 regular-season games last year due to a hip injury, but he was back in time for the playoffs, where he helped lead the Thunder to a championship over his former Zag teammate Andrew Nembhard and the Indiana Pacers.

Holmgren will be a strong candidate to fully break out and make an All-Star appearance for OKC in 2025-26.

Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert
Oct 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kispert is somewhat surprisingly still with Washington, with many expecting the veteran to get traded by the perennially rebuilding team. The 6'7 wing averaged 11.6 points last year on solid shooting, and will once again play a big role for the Wizards in 2025-26.

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard/forward Andrew Nembhard
Oct 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Andrew Nembhard (2) dribbles the ball while San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Devin Vassell (24) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Nembhard averaged 10 points and five assists in 65 regular-season games for the Pacers but was an even bigger performer in the playoffs, leading this team to an NBA Finals appearance thanks to his elite on-ball defense and timely shot-making.

With Tyrese Haliburton out for the full year, Nembhard's role should increase in 2025-26 — setting him up for a major breakout campaign.

Ryan Nembhard, Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard
Oct 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) looks to pass down court past Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the first quarter at Delta Center. / Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Nembhard's size kept him out of the second round of the 2025 NBA draft — despite having one of the greatest individual passing seasons in college basketball history. He ends up in Dallas with a strong Mavericks team led by Anthony Davis and rookie Cooper Flagg, and is poised to play a decent role for this team despite being on a two-way contract.

Kelly Olynyk, San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs forward-center Kelly Olynyk
Sep 29, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward-center Kelly Olynyk (8) poses for photos during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Olynyk is on his fourth team in the year 2025, beginning the year with Toronto before a February trade to New Orleans to finish out the season. He was sent to Washington in the offseason and flipped to San Antonio, and will now settle in as a backup to young superstar Victor Wembanyama with the Spurs.

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis
Oct 15, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Jordan Miller (22) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Sabonis was snubbed from the All-Star game again last year, despite averaging a ridiculous 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists for the Kings. He'll once again reprise a massive role for Sacramento in 2025-26, although he'll miss opening day with a hamstring injury.

Julian Strawther, Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther
Oct 12, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) charges the basket with forward Zeke Nnaji (22) against Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) during the fourth quarter at Intuit Dome. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Strawther averaged nine points on 35% shooting from three last year in Denver, doubling his productivity from his rookie to sophomore season. He'll look to take on an even bigger role off the bench for the Nuggets in year three.

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs
Jan 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) is fouled by Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) during the second half at Kia Center. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Suggs only appeared in 35 games for Orlando last year, as injuries continued to be an issue for the star guard. He was great when he was on the floor, however, averaging 16.2 points, 4.0 boards, and 3.7 assists. He'll be a big part of Orlando's core alongside Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane in 2025-26.

