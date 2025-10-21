Updated look at where Gonzaga stars are playing as NBA season begins
The 2025-26 NBA season officially tips off on Tuesday at 4:30 PM PT between the Houston Rockets and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, featuring former Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren.
Holmgren is one of 11 former Zags on an NBA roster as the season gets underway, a testament to how prolific this program has been at placing players at the highest level of the sport on a regular basis.
From 5-star superstars, unheralded international additions, transfer portal finds, and even non-top 100 recruits, Gonzaga has proven capable of turning just about anyone into an NBA player under Mark Few, who is entering his 27th season as the head coach in Spokane.
Injuries have unfortunately been a major storyline for a few Zags heading into the 2025-26 season, with Brandon Clarke, Zach Collins, and Domantas Sabonis all currently dealing with injuries that will prevent them from suiting up in their team's first games of the season.
Beyond that, this year promises the NBA debut of Ryan Nembhard, who set Gonzaga's all-time single-season assist record last year before going undrafted and signing a two-way deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
Drew Timme was unfortunately cut by the Brooklyn Nets just prior to the season beginning, and he'll look to catch on with another NBA club after averaging 12 points last year toward the end of the season. Likewise, Anton Watson will look to get called up to an NBA team after playing well in a limited role with the New York Knicks late last year.
Below is a look at all 11 Zags on NBA rosters and their expected role this upcoming season:
Note: Hunter Sallis, who played at Gonzaga before transferring to Wake Forest, is on a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies
Clarke is entering his seventh NBA season, but will not suit up for Memphis after undergoing surgery to address knee synovitis. He will be reevaluated in early November.
Zach Collins, Chicago Bulls
Collins spent the final 28 games of the 2025-26 season with Chicago after coming over in a midseason trade from San Antonio. The big man suffered a fractured wrist over the weekend, however, and will miss at least the next month. Collins has dealt with significant injury woes throughout his pro career, but this will hopefully only be a minor issue.
Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers
Hachimura averaged 13 points and five rebounds for the Lakers last year in a career-high 31.7 minutes, and should once again be a key contributor on a Los Angeles team featuring superstars LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
Holmgren only played 32 regular-season games last year due to a hip injury, but he was back in time for the playoffs, where he helped lead the Thunder to a championship over his former Zag teammate Andrew Nembhard and the Indiana Pacers.
Holmgren will be a strong candidate to fully break out and make an All-Star appearance for OKC in 2025-26.
Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards
Kispert is somewhat surprisingly still with Washington, with many expecting the veteran to get traded by the perennially rebuilding team. The 6'7 wing averaged 11.6 points last year on solid shooting, and will once again play a big role for the Wizards in 2025-26.
Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
Nembhard averaged 10 points and five assists in 65 regular-season games for the Pacers but was an even bigger performer in the playoffs, leading this team to an NBA Finals appearance thanks to his elite on-ball defense and timely shot-making.
With Tyrese Haliburton out for the full year, Nembhard's role should increase in 2025-26 — setting him up for a major breakout campaign.
Ryan Nembhard, Dallas Mavericks
Nembhard's size kept him out of the second round of the 2025 NBA draft — despite having one of the greatest individual passing seasons in college basketball history. He ends up in Dallas with a strong Mavericks team led by Anthony Davis and rookie Cooper Flagg, and is poised to play a decent role for this team despite being on a two-way contract.
Kelly Olynyk, San Antonio Spurs
Olynyk is on his fourth team in the year 2025, beginning the year with Toronto before a February trade to New Orleans to finish out the season. He was sent to Washington in the offseason and flipped to San Antonio, and will now settle in as a backup to young superstar Victor Wembanyama with the Spurs.
Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
Sabonis was snubbed from the All-Star game again last year, despite averaging a ridiculous 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists for the Kings. He'll once again reprise a massive role for Sacramento in 2025-26, although he'll miss opening day with a hamstring injury.
Julian Strawther, Denver Nuggets
Strawther averaged nine points on 35% shooting from three last year in Denver, doubling his productivity from his rookie to sophomore season. He'll look to take on an even bigger role off the bench for the Nuggets in year three.
Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
Suggs only appeared in 35 games for Orlando last year, as injuries continued to be an issue for the star guard. He was great when he was on the floor, however, averaging 16.2 points, 4.0 boards, and 3.7 assists. He'll be a big part of Orlando's core alongside Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane in 2025-26.