Dan Dickau Pregame Courtside Preview of Gonzaga Basketball vs USF

The Bulldogs are back in action at 8 PM

It's almost game time and Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau is in the arena to catch tonights basketball game against the University of San Francisco. 

Plus see our full by the numbers breakdown on what to look for tonight from both teams.

In case you can't make it to tonight's game here is all the information on where, when and how you watch.

Basketball

just now
