USF’s Jonathan Mogbo will keep his name in the 2024 NBA Draft
Major implications for the West Coast Conference hierarchy developed Tuesday, as San Francisco forward Jonathan Mogbo will reportedly keep his name in the 2024 NBA Draft, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. The reigning West Coast Conference Newcomer of the Year made his decision after a strong showing at the draft combine in Chicago, Illinois, earlier this month “elevated his standing” with NBA teams.
Mogbo, currently ranked No. 42 in the ESPN Top 100 players available for the draft, showcased his talent and skillset in front of numerous NBA scouts and general managers throughout the pre-draft process. Standing at just over 6-foot-6 without shoes, Mogbo measured in with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, one of the largest height-to-wingspan differentials of any prospect. He also posted a 37.5-inch max vertical and a 31.5-inch standing vertical. His 3.02-second three-quarter court sprint was the fifth-fastest at the combine.
Along with his athletic testing, Mogbo stood out with the versatility and physicality that made him one of the best players in the WCC this past season during the combine scrimmages. The 6-foot-8 point forward finished his first scrimmage with four points, six rebounds and four assists while making two of his four field goal attempts. Mogbo had three points, five rebounds and three assists in his third and final scrimmage.
In his lone season with the Dons, Mogbo put up 14.2 points and a WCC-best 10.1 rebounds per game. He also dished out 3.6 assists per game as a secondary distributor to Marcus Williams. Mogbo sometimes even set up the offense and brought the ball up the floor.
In three games against Gonzaga this past season, Mogbo averaged 10.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He made 14 of 21 (66.7%) field goal attempts in those three San Francisco losses.
As for San Francisco, its NCAA Tournament aspirations took a big hit with Mogbo’s departure. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had the Dons in the “Next Four Out” group in his latest 2025 NCAA Tournament bracketology update from earlier this month, when it appeared that head coach Chris Gerlufsen would be returning his top five scorers from last season’s 23-11 team that finished third in the WCC table. San Francisco brought in some talented players through the transfer portal, though time will tell if it’s enough to have the Dons dancing in March.
Jason Rivera-Torres, a 6-foot-7 Vanderbilt transfer, and Carlton Linguard, a 6-foot-11 post from UTSA, headline the 2024 transfer class for the Dons.