What Gonzaga coach Mark Few said after dominant win over San Francisco

Gonzaga's third and final time facing San Francisco inside the home of the Golden State Warriors played out similarly to their previous two meetings in the Bay Area.

For the third year in a row, the Bulldogs (26-2, 14-1 West Coast Conference) left the Chase Center with a decisive thanks in large part to Graham Ike, who finished Wednesday's contest with a game-high 22 points to lead his team to an 80-59 victory over the Dons (15-14, 7-9 WCC).

A concerted group effort on the defensive end of the floor, holding San Francisco to 9-for-26 shooting in the second half, and contributions from Ike's supporting cast also helped the Zags extend their win streak over San Francisco to 35 games. Mario Saint-Supéry had 14 points, six assists and four rebounds; Emmanuel Innocenti provided a necessary spark in the first half and finished with 12 points and eight rebounds; and Jalen Warley battled through a bruised thigh to chip in 11 points on 5-for-9 shooting.

Here's what Mark Few had to say after the game.

On the balanced offensive attack

"It was good. It was very, very good and spread out. I thought Mario was really, really solid. He played heavy minutes tonight. I thought he did a really nice job. Six assists, one turnover, made shots and was pretty solid on the defensive end."

On playing in the Bay Area, potentially playing games there in the future

"It's a great stop on the circuit, and it's a great city to hang out. I got some great friends here now with Steve [Kerr] and Steph, all these guys that I have some great experiences with."

"We'll play some one-off games here, and we'll be around for sure. NCAA Tournament games are coming very soon, there's all of that. So I think we'll be back in the Bay Area at some point."

On Gonzaga's win streak over San Francisco

"It's unbelievable. Our guys deserve all the credit for being up and ready to go. We started a little slow today, but then we finally got cooking."

"They've had some great teams and great coaches, and Chris does a really, really good job; does a lot of different things offensively, a lot of different things defensively that you don't see. To be able to handle that throughout all these years, when [the streak] goes back to Kyle Smith and Todd Golden."

On Emmanuel Innocenti's play as of late

"He's finding timely baskets off cuts and off smart spacing, and hitting some 3s, but also making plays. It's helping us go from defense to offense. I thought he had several of them tonight."

On Graham Ike's shooting

"There's a lot of traffic in the paint right now and a lot of different coverages are in there. So he's stepping out and showing he can make those shots. And for the most part, most of them were pretty good shots. There at the end, he went back to kind of his bread and butter and got in there and got himself some shots around the basket."

