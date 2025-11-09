What Gonzaga players said after dominant win over Oklahoma
The Gonzaga Bulldogs continued their dominance at the Spokane Arena, easily handling the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night to move to 2-0 on the year. The Zags are now 16-6 all-time at the arena, including big time wins over Kentucky, Baylor, and now Oklahoma over the past three years.
Gonzaga manhandled Oklahoma down low, outscoring the Sooners 58-20 in the paint while racking up 18 offensive rebounds. That, combined with just seven total turnovers, was enough for the Zags to come away with a hardfought victory ahead of another big time matchup on Tuesday against the Creighton BlueJays.
Tyon Grant-Foster, Jalen Warley, and Mario Saint-Supery all spoke after the game, discussing the team's bench depth, rebounding prowess, and more:
Jalen Warley on Gonzaga's bench depth
"It's really fun playing with a really deep team and having a great group of guys. We just preach that each night is going to be somebody else's night, so we just got to cheer on our teammates for whoever's night it is and just keep rolling with the hot hand."
Tyon Grant-Foster on adjusting to Gonzaga's system
"I've been trying to adapt fairly quickly, I kind of have to. Coach Few and the staff have been helpful when it comes to that. It's coming together, like [Coach Few] said I'm starting to figure out ways to score within the offense when I can."
Jalen Warley on playing at the Spokane Arena
"It was really exciting. When I got here last year, just watching the atmosphere, it was one of the coolest things to see. It's my first time playing in the arena but some of the veteran guys told me how special it is, how special the Spokane community is. So I wanted to play my heart out tonight."
Mario Saint-Supery and Tyon Grant-Foster on first half alley-oop
Tyon: "We've been practicing. I told him 'Mario if you throw it up there I'm gonna go get it'. So I told him the play before, I said 'if they do the same play, throw it up and I'm going to get it'"
Mario: "I told him in the first practice he had with us 'I know you can jam, but I need to adapt to you. I need to get used to you.' Then I think we started to get that connection and I know he can jump and I can pass the ball there."
Tyon Grant-Foster and Jalen Warley on 15 combined rebounds
Tyon: "It's crazy that you say that because yesterday we said we needed 16 rebounds together and we were just in the locker room like we were one short. It really felt like we had spoken it into existence yesterday."
Jalen: "I feel like that's part of our identity is winning the boards, and we try to instill it in our teammates as well."