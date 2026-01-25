What Gonzaga players said following narrow win over San Francisco

Jalen Warley scored 19 points, Davis Fogle added 15 and Gonzaga hung on for a 68-66 victory over San Francisco in a thrilling West Coast Conference battle from McCarthey Athletic Center Saturday.

Tyon Grant-Foster chipped in 15 points off the bench, including a big-time finish at the rim followed by a clutch 3-pointer to help the Bulldogs (21-1, 9-0 WCC) fend off the red-hot Dons (13-9, 5-4 WCC) in the final minutes of regulation.

Grant-Foster's shot from the corner with 2 minutes left in the second half wound up being just enough for the Zags to extend their win streak to 14, though the Dons didn't go down without a fight.

After Legend Smiley made it a 7-point game with a 3-pointer, Vukasin Masic took advantage of a couple of poorly-executed possessions on Gonzaga's part by knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers in an 18-second span, making it 68-66 with just over a minute in regulation.

San Francisco, which made 14 3-pointers and outrebounded Gonzaga, 41-37, had an opportunity to tie or win the game at the end of regulation, but couldn't come away with its first win over the Zags in 14 years after Junjie Wang misfired on a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left.

Here's what Warley, Grant-Foster and Fogle had to say after the game.

Warley on San Francisco's 3-point shooting

"I think they definitely got hot. I think we guarded them pretty good, kind of starting the game, and credit to them. I think they made some adjustments as a team in terms of, spacing and how they were finding those 3s"

"We really tried to run them off the line, but they were making a couple really difficult shots; a couple shots that we would live with, but a couple shots we want back. So, I think we'll probably watch the film and grow from it."

Grant-Foster on his 3-pointer in crunch time

"He just left me wide open. And I've really been working on my catch and shoot with [Zach Norvell Jr]. So as soon as I realized I was that wide open, I was like, [it's] just a practice shot."

"Coach tells us not to give people practice shots, and they gave me a practice shot. I knew once I shot it, it was going in."

Fogle on building confidence through more playing opportunities

"I know these guys trust me. For me, I've kind of been the guy on all my teams my whole life. But I think I've been doing a good job, even when I wasn't playing a lot early in the year; just staying ready, staying in the gym. I kind of knew at some point my time was going to come. So, I feel like I've been ready for it. But really, all the credit to these guys; these guys trust me, these guys got my back and I got theirs."

Warley on playing 'small-ball'

"We haven't worked on it at all, really. Credit to our coaches and the guys being able to adjust, because those couple days before [the Seattle U game], we were putting in a lot of new stuff — we're in the middle of January, and I feel like we really embraced it and learned from it."

"A lot of these reps have been in the game, kind of learning on the fly, so I feel like we've just embraced it and are getting better at it each every day."

Grant-Foster on Warley's impact

"Oh my goodness. [Warley played] 38 minutes, and he was effective in all 38 of those minutes. I love playing with Jalen. The way he's able to affect the game on the offensive end, by the way people play him, it's crazy. I don't think Jalen shot one 3 all year, but you can't stop him regardless. The way that he's able to adapt and really conform his game to help us; it's crazy, he does so much stuff."

