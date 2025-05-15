What Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard said at the NBA Draft Combine
Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard didn't waste any time getting to know some of the top prospects at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.
Nembhard, who was called up from the G League Elite Camp earlier this week, had roughly 48 hours to acquaint himself with his teammates before being thrown into a new five-on-five setting.
By halftime, the scrimmage featuring a handful of the top college basketball and international prospects in the world started to look more like the common Zags game from this past season. Nembhard had control of the offense whenever he was on the floor, finishing with 13 points, eight assists and just one turnover in 25 minutes of action. Though his team didn't come out with the win, Nembhard still put together quite a highlight reel for scouts and NBA personnel to analyze and consider during the lead-up to the 2025 NBA Draft.
Nembhard discussed his scrimmage performance, as well as his mindset going into the combine, how his size will play a factor at the next level and any advice he's received from his older brother following Wednesday's activities from Wintrust Arena.
On receiving an invite to the combine:
“It was nice. I felt like I should’ve been here in the first place but, just means I show well and I had another opportunity to do the same thing I did in the G League [Elite Camp] and show people what I can do.”
On his mindset going into the combine:
“Just at the end of the day, you have an opportunity to show what you can do in front of a bunch of scouts that are making decisions. So I wasn’t gonna come here and pout cause I didn’t get to the real combine. I was gonna try and work my way up and put my head down and work and get to the next progression of it. I’m always a ‘glass half empty’ type of guy; I’m looking for what’s next and how I can get better.”
On his performance in his first combine scrimmage:
“I think it was a solid day. Just trying to get my guys involved, trying to show what I can do on the defensive side of the ball. Wish we could’ve got the win, but you know, solid day.”
On adjusting to new teammates as a point guard and the advantages it can provide:
“I think for all guards in this event, you have the ability to have the ball in your hands and be able to make decisions. Like I said, it’s guys just getting together for the first time and it might be some sloppy coverages. Definitely think the guards have a little bit of an advantage.”
On the importance of combine scrimmages:
“I think it’s just an opportunity to show everyone what you can do in a five-on-five setting. And maybe show some things that you maybe haven’t shown in college. And I think it’s just a good opportunity for people to show what they bring to a team.”
On how his size plays a role in his draft stock:
“I am who I am, man, you can either take me or not. Obviously I’m going to do whatever I can to get on a team, and I feel like I have the heart and will. I’ve done it at every level I’ve been at regardless of size, so I don’t see why that won’t stop me now. I just need the right opportunity with the right people that believe in me and believe that I have a chance at this level. I think and know I can play at this level. But it’ll come down to who believes in me and gives me the opportunity.”
“That’s part of the league. A lot of these guys [who] are smaller got to get out of the mud and show what they can do. Whether that’s get in as a later draft pick or a two-way, or whatever it is. Eventually winners show who they are and it just takes a little bit longer. I’m completely fine with whatever way it goes.”
On advice he’s received from Andrew about approaching the combine:
“Honestly, he lets me do my own thing. We talk all the time. We just bounce ideas off each other, but he trusts me to go through the process. He trusts that I’m smart enough to handle it the same way he did. And if I ever need advice, I’ll ask and he’ll give me answers, but he kinda lets me do my own thing.”