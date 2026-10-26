Where 10 former Gonzaga basketball players are playing in 2026-27

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs head into the 2026-27 season with just four returners from last year's roster and a bevy of new faces brought in via the transfer portal, international market, and the 2026 recruiting class.

Many of last year's players have moved on to start professional basketball careers, but six of them are still in college - just with different uniforms on.

Those six join four other former Zags in playing for a new school in 2026-27. Below is a look at those 10 players, where they are rostered, and what their role could look like this upcoming season:

Joaquim ArauzMoore - High Point Panthers

Gonzaga redshirt freshman Joaquim ArauzMoore. | Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

Arauzmoore spent three years at Gonzaga as a walk-on, appearing in 12 games and scoring 11 points with seven rebounds, two steals, and an assist - while shooting 3-6 from three.

The crowd favorite is off to High Point, which made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 12 seed last year and pulled off an upset over No. 5 Wisconsin. The Panthers open the season Nov. 2 against Liberty, and will host Pac-12 opponent Washington State on Nov. 7 at 2:00 PM PT.

Ismaila Diagne - San Francisco Dons

Gonzaga Bulldogs center Ismaila Diagne. | Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

Gonzaga may have left the WCC, but Diagne did not, instead transferring to San Francisco, where he'll be an integral part of Chris Gerlufsen's squad. The 7'0 big man started and played 30 minutes in USF's exhibition game against Arizona and preseason All-American Mo Krivas - scoring six points with three rebounds, two assists, and five fouls.

USF opens the season at home against Radford on Nov. 2.

Dominick Harris - Pacific Tigers

Jan 30, 2024; Spokane, Washington, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Dominick Harris (55) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The founder of the 'Tricky Trio', Gonzaga's recruiting class that included Jalen Suggs and Julian Strawther, Harris will now return to the WCC, where he spent three seasons at Gonzaga and one at LMU - averaging 14.3 points and leading the WCC with a 44.8% clip from the three point line in 2023-24.

Pacific opens the season Nov. 3 at home against non-D1 opponent Bethesda.

Emmanuel Innocenti - Arizona State Sun Devils

Oct 20, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State player Emmanuel Innocenti interviews during the Big 12 Media Days event at T-Mobile Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Innocenti drew the start for Arizona State in their first exhibition game, a win over New Mexico on Sunday afternoon. The 6'5 wing played 37 minutes and had 13 points, six rebounds, five steals, and four assists while shooting 5-10 from the field and 2-6 from three.

After two great seasons as a defensive specialist in Spokane, Innocenti will spend his senior season playing for Randy Bennett at Arizona State, joining other WCC stars Paulius Murauskas, Dillan Shaw, and Joel Foxwell.

The Sun Devils begin the season on Monday vs. ETSU.

Graydon Lemke - Belmont Bruins

Gonzaga Bulldogs Braeden Smith (left), Steele Venters (middle) and Graydon Lemke (right). | Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

Lemke redshirted in his lone season at Gonzaga before transferring to Belmont, where he scored 11 points in 23 minutes across 13 appearances last season.

He's back with the Bruins for 2026-27, and they will open the season Nov. 2 at home against Southern Indiana.

Cade Orness - Mount St Mary's Mountaineers

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Cade Orness. | Photo by Erik Smith

Orness, like Arauzmoore, was a walk-on last year and has since transferred out east. Orness takes his talent to Mount St. Mary's, where he'll compete for backcourt minutes in the MAAC.

The Mountaineers have an exhibition game on Wednesday against Navy, and begin the season properly on Monday, Nov. 2, in a road tilt against Xavier out of the Big East.

Braeden Smith - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish Braeden Smith (3) answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith spent two years at Gonzaga, redshirting in 2024-25 before splitting the point guard duties last season with Mario Saint-Supery. He hit the portal for his final season of eligibility and will spend it in the ACC with Notre Dame - likely as the team's starting point guard.

Smith started and played 23 minutes against Dayton and 29 against DePaul in Notre Dame's two exhibition games, dropping 17 points and five rebounds against the Blue Demons.

He'll be the starting point guard in the first CBB game of the season, taking place Nov. 1 between Notre Dame and Villanova in Rome.

Pavle Stosic - Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Mar 20, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Pavle Stosic (14) warms up during the NCAA first round practice session at Delta Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Stosic appeared in 14 games with Gonzaga in 2023-24, redshirted in 2024-25 at Utah State, and then played a rotation role last year at Pepperdine - starting 12 of 31 games and averaging 3.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 16.2 minutes.

Now he'll head to the NEC to play for the Knights, who open the season Nov. 2 on the road against Illinois, who made the Final Four last year.

Dusty Stromer - San Diego Toreros

Gonzaga assistant coach Brian Michaelson and guard Dusty Stromer. | Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

Stromer spent two years at Gonzaga before landing at Grand Canyon last season, where he averaged 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds as a key reserve. Now he comes back to the WCC, joining a new look San Diego team under first year head coach JR Blount.

The Toreros crushed Colorado State in an exhibition game on Sunday, 73-58, with Stromer starting and playing 30 minutes. The 6'6 wing scored seven points with one rebound and one assist, shooting 3-12 from the field.

USD opens the season on Monday against non-D1 opponent Biola, but first will play at UCLA on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in an exhibition battle.

Steele Venters - Washington Huskies

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Steele Venters. | Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

Venters joins his third Division 1 school - all in the state of Washington - as he heads west to play for the Huskies in his final season. The 6'7 sharpshooter spent three years at Gonzaga but only played in one due to a pair of season-ending injuries.

Now Venters will suit up for the Huskies, who went 0-2 in the preseason with losses to Boise State and Washington State. Venters had six points with five fouls in 20 minutes against the Broncos, and three points on 1-4 shooting in 12 minutes against the Cougars.

UW opens the season at home on Monday against Braeden Smith's old school Colgate.