Where former Gonzaga stars are playing as NBA Training Camp begins
The 2025-26 NBA season is nearly upon us, with training camp getting underway this week and games starting officially on Oct. 21.
Once again, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are well-represented all across the league, with 12 players on rosters, including first-timer Ryan Nembhard, who signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks after going undrafted in 2025.
Nembhard's debut is one of the biggest storylines among NBA Zags, but his brother Andrew will get a chance to take on a bigger role for the Pacers following Tyrese Haliburton's injury, while Kelly Olynyk and (potentially) Anton Watson will play for new teams in San Antonio and Los Angeles, respectively.
Below is a look at all 12 Zags and their expected role this upcoming season:
Note: Hunter Sallis, who played at Gonzaga before transferring to Wake Forest, is on a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies
Clarke is entering his seventh NBA season, all with the Memphis Grizzlies. He suffered a knee injury during offseason training, however, and will undergo surgery to address knee synovitis and will be reevaluated in six weeks, costing him the start of the upcoming season.
Clarke tied his career-high with 64 games played last year, although his 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds were both the lowest marks of his career.
Zach Collins, Chicago Bulls
After four years in Portland and 3.5 years in San Antonio, Collins was traded in February to the Chicago Bulls. He finished the season strong in the Windy City, averaging 8.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 28 games, and should be a big part of Chicago's plans over a full season in 2025-26.
Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers
Hachimura played a career-high 31.7 minutes per game last year, averaging 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists for the Lakers. A full season alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James should help Rui get even more open looks on the perimeter in 2025-26.
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
Holmgren appeared in 32 regular-season games last year for the Thunder thanks to a hip injury, but he still averaged 15 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. He was outstanding for OKC during the playoffs, helping lead the Thunder to a championship with elite defense and efficient scoring.
Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards
Kispert appeared in 61 games but did not make a single start last season, although he still averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 36.4% from three. The Wizards remain in rebuilding mode, and Kispert should be a big part of the squad once again in 2025-26.
Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
Nembhard had a career year in Indiana last year, averaging 10 points and 5.0 assists across 65 games. He was even better in the playoffs, helping the Pacers go on a tremendous run to the NBA Finals, where they lost in Game 7 to Oklahoma City. With Tyrese Haliburton out for the entire upcoming season, Nembhard will play more of an on-ball role in 2025-26.
Ryan Nembhard, Dallas Mavericks
After obliterating Gonzaga's single-season assist record as a senior last year, Nembhard unexpectedly went undrafted but quickly signed on with the Mavericks, where he'll team up with fellow rookie Cooper Flagg and future Hall of Famers Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.
Kelly Olynyk, San Antonio Spurs
Olynyk began 2025 in Toronto before a February trade sent him to New Orleans, where he averaged 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in 20 starts. The offseason saw him dealt to Washington and quickly flipped to San Antonio, where he is set to serve as Victor Wembanyama's backup this season.
Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
Sabonis led the NBA in rebounding for a third year in a row, averaging 13.9 boards alongside 19.1 points and 6.0 assists while shooting 41.7% from three — but was not selected for the All-Star game and did not earn All-NBA honors. He'll look to change that in 2025-26.
Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
It was yet another injury-riddled campaign for Suggs, who only appeared in 35 games for Orlando in his fifth NBA campaign. He was excellent when he was on the court, however, averaging 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals, and will be a huge piece for Orlando alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in 2025-26.
Drew Timme, Brooklyn Nets
A strong season in the G League finally resulted in Timme making his NBA debut late last year for Brooklyn and he immediately thrived, averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in nine games. He is now on a guaranteed deal with the Nets and should compete for significant minutes in the frontcourt.
Anton Watson, Los Angeles Lakers
Watson signed what is presumed to be an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, which will place him with the South Bay Lakers of the G-League if he does not sign a full NBA contract elsewhere. The Spokane native and Zag great was drafted by the Boston Celtics last year and spent time in the G League before getting waived and eventually making eight appearances late in the season with the New York Knicks.