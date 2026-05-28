Where Gonzaga recruiting targets land in updated 2027 class rankings

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are hard at work building out the program's next elite recruiting class, with assistant coaches stationed all over the recruiting trail.

The Zags have landed one commitment already in Dooney Johnson, a 6'5 guard from Milwaukee, WI, and have been in consistent contact with a few other highly regarded players in this class as they look to build a foundation of young talent coming to Spokane to join the program in the new look Pac-12.

ESPN recently updated its 2027 class rankings following the conclusion of many spring circuits, including EYBL, 3SSB, and UA, as well as some international competition from many of the country's brightest high school stars.

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Below is a look at how each of Gonzaga's known recruiting targets was ranked by ESPN on Wednesday, starting with Johnson:

Guard Dooney Johnson (No. 31)

Johnson comes in at No. 31 at ESPN, sixth among committed players behind Purdue's Isaiah Hill, Ohio State's LJ Smith, Cincinnati's Kam Mercer, Alabama's Anderson Diaz, and LSU's Ahmad Hudson.

Johnson led Team Herro to a 9-2 record in the EYBL, showcasing the elite scoring ability Gonzaga pursued him for, while also demonstrating improved facilitation skills, which is a huge milestone for the potential combo guard at the next level.

Johnson is also No. 31 at Rivals and No. 41 at 247Sports, which makes him the fourth-highest rated recruit in program history behind Chet Holmgren, Jalen Suggs, and Hunter Sallis.

Wing DeMarcus Henry (No. 3)

Henry, who Gonzaga offered earlier this month, moved up to No. 3 in ESPN's latest rankings after a really strong performance with Vegas Elite on the EYBL circuit. The 6'7 wing averaged 19.3 points in Session II and 16.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks during Session 1.

Henry, who played last year at Compass Prep in Arizona - the same high school as Davis Fogle - has a ton of offers already, and was recently named to the Team USA U18 FIBA roster for the AmeriCup.

Henry is No. 12 at 247Sports and No. 10 at Rivals.

Guard Jalen Davis (No. 32)

Davis, a 6'3 guard from Bremerton, WA, does not have much consensus around him from the major recruiting outlets. 247 recently moved him up to No. 15 in the class, while Rivals has him at No. 20 and ESPN has him down one spot below Johnson at No. 32.

The 6'3 guard balled out at 3SSB Session II in mid-May for Slow Grind Elite, averaging 22.8 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.0 steals per game, and represented the USA in the Adidas NextGen event against Zalgiris in Greece, posting 26 points, seven rebounds, and six steals while shooting 9-15 from the field in the win.

Houston, Washington, Oregon, and many others are involved in the Washington native's recruitment, but Davis remains a high priority for Gonzaga as well.

Wing Gene Roebuck (No. 67)

Recruit Gene Roebuck (right). | Photo by Erik Smith

ESPN is lower on Roebuck than consensus, with 247Sports listing him No. 53 while Rivals has him at No. 52. The 6'5 wing from California also played well on the 3SSB Session II circuit, averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists for Dream Vision in California.

Roebuck took an official visit to Gonzaga on Nov. 3 for the team's season opener against Texas Southern, and is among the top priorities for the staff in this recruiting class.

Gonzaga was at one point connected to center Darius Wabbington - No. 16 at ESPN - but otherwise is not publicly known to be pursuing other prospects in this class as of now.

The Zags will bring in a pair of freshmen in the 2026 class in wing Luca Foster (No. 56) and center Sam Funches, who is not among ESPN's top 100 recruits.