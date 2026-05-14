Where Gonzaga freshmen stand in updated 247Sports rankings

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs built one of the strongest recruiting classes in program history heading into the 2026-27 season and the new look Pac-12 conference.

However, the recent news that 20-year-old German guard Jack Kayil plans to stay in the NBA draft process - rather than bringing his talents to Spokane - is a massive blow to this group's perceived impact for the Zags, this year and beyond.

It also doesn't help that Gonzaga's two incoming domestic freshmen - 6'5 wing Luca Foster and 7'0 center Sam Funches - both dropped in the final 2026 class rankings from 247Sports, which were released on Thursday morning.

Foster fell ten spots from No. 40 to No. 50 on the updated list, although 247Sports remains higher on the high-scoring wing than both Rivals and ESPN, who each have him at No. 56.

The 6'5 wing is a dangerous pull-up scorer who proved he can light it up from beyond the arc last summer, drilling 39% of his threes during EYBL play. With a 6'9 wingspan and a slight frame, Foster has oodles of development still to come, and could very well be the team's next Davis Fogle as a high-scoring, breakout player on the perimeter.

Meanwhile, Funches dropped from No. 90 to No. 94, holding on to his 4-star status but falling to the No. 14-ranked center in the class. Similar to Foster, Funches is still ranked the highest by 247, with Rivals ranking him No. 104 and ESPN not including him in their top 100.

The 7'0 big man boasts a 7'5 wingspan and showcased all sorts of versatility at Germantown High School in Mississippi. He's an adept shot blocker and scorer at the rim who can step out and hit the outside shot as well. While he's still very much a project, few programs have developed bigs as consistently as Gonzaga - and he'll be able to bide his time playing behind Massamba Diop, Braden Huff, redshirt freshman Parker Jefferson, and now 6'10 Spanish forward Izan Almansa in 2026-27.

Izan Almansa's fit

While Kayil's departure dramatically impacts the perception of Gonzaga's 2026 class, the addition of Almansa will help with recovery - assuming he is able to get his eligibility sorted out with the NCAA.

Almansa played with the G League Ignite in 2023-24, appearing in 48 games and averaging 10.5 points and 7.2 rebounds, and twice declared for the NBA draft - although he was not selected and never signed an NBA contract.

Four of Almansa's teammates on the Ignite have inked deals to play college basketball within the past year - Thierry Darlan (Santa Clara), London Johnson (Louisville), Dink Pate (Providence), and Babacar Sane (St. John's). Pate and Sane signed this offseason while Johnson redshirted for the Cardinals and Darlan played a key reserve role for the Broncos in the WCC.

All these point to Almansa playing a productive role for the Zags right away this upcoming season, making him a key part of this 'freshman' class - even though his eligibility will likely be limited to just three years.

More to come?

There aren't many recruits ranked in 247's top 150 that remain uncommitted, although it's worth noting Gonzaga did land a commitment from Jefferson in May of 2025, so it can happen.

The available top 150 recruits include 4-star PG Josiah Johnson (No. 57), 4-star SF Alex Constanza (No. 77), 4-star SF Christian Gibson (No. 125), 4-star PF Preston Wade (No. 136), and 4-star PG Dionte Neal (No. 148).