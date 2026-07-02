Where Gonzaga stands in 2026-27 Pac-12 basketball power rankings

The Pac-12 has made its triumphant return, with Gonzaga among the seven new teams in the 100+- year-old league, which officially launched on July 1, 2026.

From the ashes of conference realignment, a pair of abandoned schools in Oregon State and Washington State worked hard to rebuild the 'conference of champions' - doing so by securing a quintet of Mountain West schools in Boise State, Utah State, Colorado State, San Diego State, and Fresno State - as well as Texas State from the Sun Belt and, of course, Gonzaga from the WCC.

While the conference won't carry the prestige and history of the previous Pac-12 era, this group is more than capable of forging a new, successful path on their own. Football is king in any college conference, but this league could really make a name for itself in men's basketball - with quite a few programs that have had sustained success over the last decade-plus.

With rosters nearly complete across the country, today is a great day to take a look at projected Pac-12 power rankings for the 2026-27 season.

1. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga made it look easy in the WCC over the last quarter-century, and while things will be more challenging in the Pac-12 overall, they are still set up nicely for 2026-27.

Mark Few went ahead and built a dynamic, high upside roster with multiple NBA caliber players, and if most or all of them hit their high end projections, there's no reason this team can't be top five in the country.

Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop and returning senior Braden Huff are a match made in heaven on the interior, and sophomore breakouts from some combination of Davis Fogle, Mario Saint-Supery, and Isiah Harwell should put this team atop the new league in 2026-27 - and potentially back in the No. 1 seed conversation.

2. Utah State Aggies

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Utah State Aggies guard Mason Falslev (12) | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Even with a new head coach, Utah State managed to retain arguably the Pac-12's best player in senior Mason Falslev, a versatile 6'3 guard who averaged 16 points, 3.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per game last year while hitting a blistering 39% of his threes.

6'8 forward Karson Templin is back as well, while new coach Ben Jacobson brings versatile big man Will Hornseth (11.1 points, 4.6 boards, 2.2 assists) over from Northern Iowa. Sprinkle in star point guard AJ Bates from LA Tech and you have a roster more than capable of challenging Gonzaga at the top of the league, and that should do enough to earn an at-large bid either way.

3. San Diego State Aztecs

It was a rough offseason for the Aztecs, who lost a tremendous amount of talent in the transfer portal with Miles Byrd (Providence), Magoon Gwath (DePaul) and BJ Davis (Creighton) all heading to the Big East.

Coach Brian Dutcher made a huge splash with Rice transfer Nick Anderson, but the guard suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for the entire 2026-27 season. So now the Aztecs will rely on a trio of international newcomers, two young returners in Elzie Harrington and Tae Simmons, and transfers Isaiah Sy (Oregon State) and Chance Gladden (Boston) to shoulder the load.

4. Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State forward Michael Rataj. | Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

Oregon State released themselves of longtime head coach Wayne Tinkle this spring and managed to secure a highly regarded assistant coach in Justin Joyner, who spent seven years under Randy Bennett at Saint Mary's before going to Ann Arbor and winning a national championship last year with Michigan.

Joyner brought in a very talented group of players for his first season in Corvallis, but like Utah State, his biggest move was retaining star guard Josiah Lake, who is a near lock to earn All-Pac-12 honors this season.

If the group of transfers - including Buffalo's Daniel Frietag, Fresno State's DeShawn Gory, and San Francisco's Legend Smiley - can all gel under Joyner, this team could be one of the biggest surprises in all of college basketball.

5. Colorado State Rams

Coach Ali Farokhmanesh managed to keep four potential starters in Fort Collins, a group led by 6'10 senior Carey Booth. Booth, 6'9 big man Kyle Jorgensen, and guards Jase Butler and Josh Pascarelli will be joined by Marist transfer Justin Menard in what looks to be one of the most experienced rosters in the conference - which should help this Rams group push for an NCAA Tournament berth.

6. Boise State Broncos

Leon Rice has been unquestionably the greatest coach in Boise State history, but the school is all in on football right now and it has made acquiring - and retaining - talent tough for the Broncos' head coach.

Like San Diego State, Boise State's biggest offseason acquisition - Illinois transfer Ty Rodgers - suffered a knee injury that has him out indefinitely. If he misses most or all of the upcoming season, Boise State will rely heavily on junior Pearson Carmichael and transfers Damari Wheeler-Thomas (North Dakota State) and Dovydas Butka (Campbell) to carry this team.

7. Texas State Bobcats

Texas State is the biggest wildcard in the new Pac-12. Coach Terrence Johnson kept superstar wing DJ Hall for his sophomore season after the 6'7 freshman dropped 15.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game last year to earn Sun Belt Rookie of the Year.

Hall will be joined by Southern Illinois transfer guard Quel'Ron House (15.2 points, 3.3 assists) in what should be a dynamic backcourt in San Marcos. Is it enough to overcome a significant travel schedule? Hard to say, but this team should not be discounted in year one.

8. Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno State has not had much success on the hardwood, but coach Vince Walberg is working hard to change that. The 'other' Bulldogs added a pair of high-major transfers in center Baye Fall (Rutgers) and wing Quentin Rhymes (Nebraska) and will rely on senior guard and Lipscomb transfer Ross Candelino (11.2 points, 42.6% from three) to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.

9. Washington State Cougars

Washington State Cougars head coach David Riley. | Photo by Myk Crawford

David Riley hasn't been dealt the best hand in his Pullman tenure. While his ability to identify and recruit talented players is obvious, WSU hasn't given him the resources to sustain any success for this Cougars program.

Last year's team featured multiple very, very talented players - including high-scoring freshman Ace Glass, veteran guard Jerone Morton, and 6'8 sharpshooter Eemeli Yalaho - but they weren't able to lead this program to much success in the WCC...while those players moved on to Vanderbilt, Kentucky, and NC State, respectively, in the transfer portal this offseason.

Without the resources to maintain talent, Riley and WSU will have an uphill battle to get out of the cellar in the new-look Pac-12 this upcoming season.