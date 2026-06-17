Where Gonzaga star Graham Ike ranks ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft

All-American big man Graham Ike is hoping to become the 20th Gonzaga player ever to be selected in the NBA draft, and the first since Anton Watson went No. 54 overall in 2024.

The first round of the 2026 NBA draft will take place on Tuesday, June 23, while round two is the next day, with both rounds kicking off at 5:00 PM PT.

Ike has not consistently shown up on mock drafts leading into draft week, although he reportedly helped raise his stock over the last few weeks while working out with seven different NBA franchises: Charlotte, Atlanta, Boston, Orlando, Oklahoma City, Detroit, and Minnesota.

The latest intel has Ike right on the fringe of being selected, at least according to the Rookie Scale consensus big board. The board, which uses a variety of mock drafts and team intel to come up with a consensus ranking, has Ike sitting at No. 68 overall, one spot ahead of Indiana forward Tucker DeVries - one of the two other 2,000-point scorers in college basketball last season.

The Rookie Scale 2026 NBA Draft Consensus Big Board has expanded to 100 prospects.



T-minus one week until draft day. https://t.co/tRDmOSupbX — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 16, 2026

Ike's Draft Profile

Ike measured at 6'9 3/4 at the G League Elite Camp, with a 7'5 1/4 wingspan and a 9'2 standing reach. He was one of the most prolific scorers in all of college basketball over the last five years, finishing with 2,575 career points and 1,144 rebounds in a career spent between Wyoming and Gonzaga.

In three years with the Zags, Ike averaged 17.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while leading the WCC in eFG% twice and winning conference player of the year in 2025-26, en route to a Third Team All-American nod.

The big man was never a high-volume three-point shooter, and his defense leaves plenty to be desired, but his physicality, extreme work ethic, and soft touch around the rim and at the free-throw line make him an appealing second-round dart throw - or at least a priority two-way signee heading into NBA Summer League.

Other Big Board Names

Feb 25, 2026; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Butler Bulldogs forward Michael Ajayi (5) | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Ike is not the only former Zag on the top 100 consensus big board. Michael Ajayi, who played at Gonzaga in 2024-25 before spending his final season at Butler in the Big East, came in at No. 78, putting himself squarely in the late second round pick/two way contract range.

Meanwhile, former Gonzaga commit Jack Kayil - who spurned the Zags in order to stay in the NBA draft process - was listed at No. 37, slotting him around the late first and early second round.

BYU's AJ Dybantsa, Kansas' Darryn Peterson, Duke's Cam Boozer, and UNC's Caleb Wilson make up the top four, while former Gonzaga recruiting target and Houston guard Kingston Flemings is at No. 8 and a trio of Michigan stars in Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Morez Johnson Jr come in at No's 11-13, respectively.

A few other names that will be familiar to Gonzaga fans include Santa Clara forward Allen Graves (22), former Saint Mary's and Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson (33), Purdue point guard Braden Smith (38), UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (52), Oregon center Nate Bittle (57), and Santa Clara forward Elijah Mahi (84).