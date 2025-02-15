Where to watch Gonzaga-Pepperdine: Live stream, TV channel, predictions
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-7, 10-3 WCC) host the Pepperdine Waves (10-16, 4-9 WCC) in a West Coast Conference men's basketball game at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday night.
The Zags are coming off an impressive 88-77 win over San Francisco that put them all alone in second place in the WCC, two games behind Saint Mary's. Point guard Ryan Nembhard had one of his best games of the season with 18 points and 12 assists. Nembhard leads the nation in assists with 9.9 per game.
Pepperdine is coming off an 88-81 win over San Diego that snapped a three-game losing streak. The Waves are led by 6-foot-8 senior forward Stefan Todorovic who is averaging 19.0 points and 6.0 rebounds. He's the second-leading scorer in the WCC behind USF guard Malik Thomas.
Gonzaga is ranked No. 14 in the NCAA NET Rankings and is projected to be a No. 8 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Zags are hoping to catch Saint Mary's (22-4, 12-1) in the race for the WCC regular season title, but they'll need some help. The Gaels host Washington State on Saturday night.
Gonzaga is favored by a whopping 25.5 points over Pepperdine. ESPN's BPI predictions give the Zags a 98.5% chance of beating the Waves.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Gonzaga's WCC home game vs. Pepperdine on Saturday.
HOW TO WATCH GONZAGA VS. PEPPERDINE
Who: Gonzaga host Pepperdine in a WCC matchup
When: 7 p.m. PT | Saturday, Feb. 15
Where: McCarthey Athletic Center | Spokane, Washington
TV channel: ESPN+ (out of region) KHQ/SWX (regional) FOX13+ (Seattle) FOX12+ (Portland)
Live stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Radio stations: Listen on SiriusXM channel 384 (Gonzaga broadcast); 590 AM and 96.1 FM (Spokane area)
Live audio stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network.
Betting: Gonzaga -25.5 (-115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
