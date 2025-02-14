Live updates: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. USF Dons in WCC basketball showdown
Since giving up 103 points to Santa Clara on Jan. 18, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have been one of the most efficient defensive teams in college basketball.
Mark Few's squad has allowed an average of just 59.6 points over its last five games. And the Bulldogs are hoping for another stellar defensive performance on Thursday night vs. San Francisco.
Gonzaga (18-7, 9-3) needs a win to keep pace with San Francisco (20-6, 10-3) in the race for the West Coast Conference title. Both teams are chasing Saint Mary's (22-4, 12-1), who has a two-game lead with five games to play.
Gonzaga is favored by 14.5 points and ESPN's FPI gives the Zags an 89.8% chance to win.
Follow our live Gonzaga-USF updates, including in-game analysis and big-play highlights, below:
(Refresh for the latest updates)
First quarter live updates
USF 6, Gonzaga 0, 15:50 left in the 1st half: Choppy start for the Zags. They've already turned the ball over three times and are 0-of-5 from the field. USF is playing physical defense, bumping them off their driving lines and getting hands on passes.
USF taking away Ike: The Dons appear determined to not let Gonzaga big man Graham Ike establish deep post position, and the Zags have already turned it over twice trying to enter it into Ike. USF has an early 6-0 lead.
Gonzaga's starting five: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Ben Gregg and Graham Ike.
Pregame updates
USA Basketball's Grant Hill is in the house tonight to present Mark Few with his Olympic ring from the 2024 Paris Olympics. Few was an assistant coach for Team USA, who captured the gold medal with a 98-87 victory over France.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.