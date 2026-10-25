Who should Mark Few trust to run Gonzaga's offense?

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have cycled through point guards an unusually high number of times this offseason, thanks to surprise departures and ever-changing eligibility battles.

But when the Zags took the floor on Saturday against Arkansas to begin the exhibition season, they had three point guards suited up and eligible - although one of them, Javon Bennett, wasn't sure he'd be able to play until the last minute thanks to his ongoing legal battle for eligibility in the state of Ohio.

Bennett, Florida transfer Xaivian Lee, and 23-year-old French guard Nathan de Sousa all played 15+ minutes against the Hogs, spending large portions of the game on the floor together in part due to the absence of sophomore Davis Fogle, who sat out with a minor leg injury.

The fact that all three were able to play is huge news for Gonzaga, but the performances left plenty to be desired in the team's 76-72 loss.

Gonzaga's point guards struggle against Arkansas

Oct 24, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nathan de Sousa (7) has his shot tipped by Arkansas Razorbacks forward Caleb Ourigou (0) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee drew the start, unsurprisingly, and was the best of the trio, dropping eight points on 3-6 shooting, including 2-4 from three, along with five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and just one turnover. He only played 19 minutes due to foul trouble, however, and did most of his damage during Gonzaga's comeback attempt late in the second half.

"Xaivian did a nice job responding," coach Few said after the game. "Especially in that second run we put him in to step up and make shots, because he was struggling a little bit early and he got the four fouls."

de Sousa started in place of Fogle and played a team-high 33 minutes, but he really struggled to find the net - shooting an abysmal 2-17 from the field, including 1-8 from three. He did have three rebounds and tied for the team lead with three assists and two steals, but it was a rough night for the Frenchman, who comes to Gonzaga with one year of college eligibility.

Meanwhile, Bennett couldn't find his offensive rhythm either, finishing with just two points on 1-8 shooting, including 0-4 from three, along with one assist in 16 minutes.

"They struggled to shoot the ball," Few continued. "They definitely have room for improvement after looking at those numbers."

Few indicated Bennett's eligibility uncertainty "might have impacted him a little bit", but there's no denying it was a rough afternoon for Gonzaga's backcourt.

Xaivian Lee makes his case to lead the Bulldogs

Oct 24, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Xaivian Lee (5) shoots a three-point shot during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No one is going to make sweeping changes after one exhibition game - especially when the team's best perimeter player didn't suit up - but one thing did become quite clear on Saturday: Lee is critical to this team's success in 2026-27.

The 6'4 point guard - who averaged 11.2 points last year at Florida, an SEC connection that drew plenty of boos from the Arkansas crowd - is Gonzaga's best facilitator and defender among the trio, which was evident by a team-high +7 in the box score.

He'll have to avoid foul trouble - which cost him a huge chunk of playing time in the second half - if he wants to stay on the floor this season, which is ideal not only for his future but for the Zags to reach their ceiling in 2026-27.

Next up for Gonzaga is a home exhibition game against Lewis-Clark State. The game is set for 6:00 PM PT on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and will be broadcast locally on KHQ.