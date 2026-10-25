Who should Mark Few trust to run Gonzaga's offense?
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The Gonzaga Bulldogs have cycled through point guards an unusually high number of times this offseason, thanks to surprise departures and ever-changing eligibility battles.
But when the Zags took the floor on Saturday against Arkansas to begin the exhibition season, they had three point guards suited up and eligible - although one of them, Javon Bennett, wasn't sure he'd be able to play until the last minute thanks to his ongoing legal battle for eligibility in the state of Ohio.
Bennett, Florida transfer Xaivian Lee, and 23-year-old French guard Nathan de Sousa all played 15+ minutes against the Hogs, spending large portions of the game on the floor together in part due to the absence of sophomore Davis Fogle, who sat out with a minor leg injury.
The fact that all three were able to play is huge news for Gonzaga, but the performances left plenty to be desired in the team's 76-72 loss.
Gonzaga's point guards struggle against Arkansas
Lee drew the start, unsurprisingly, and was the best of the trio, dropping eight points on 3-6 shooting, including 2-4 from three, along with five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and just one turnover. He only played 19 minutes due to foul trouble, however, and did most of his damage during Gonzaga's comeback attempt late in the second half.
"Xaivian did a nice job responding," coach Few said after the game. "Especially in that second run we put him in to step up and make shots, because he was struggling a little bit early and he got the four fouls."
de Sousa started in place of Fogle and played a team-high 33 minutes, but he really struggled to find the net - shooting an abysmal 2-17 from the field, including 1-8 from three. He did have three rebounds and tied for the team lead with three assists and two steals, but it was a rough night for the Frenchman, who comes to Gonzaga with one year of college eligibility.
Meanwhile, Bennett couldn't find his offensive rhythm either, finishing with just two points on 1-8 shooting, including 0-4 from three, along with one assist in 16 minutes.
"They struggled to shoot the ball," Few continued. "They definitely have room for improvement after looking at those numbers."
Few indicated Bennett's eligibility uncertainty "might have impacted him a little bit", but there's no denying it was a rough afternoon for Gonzaga's backcourt.
Xaivian Lee makes his case to lead the Bulldogs
No one is going to make sweeping changes after one exhibition game - especially when the team's best perimeter player didn't suit up - but one thing did become quite clear on Saturday: Lee is critical to this team's success in 2026-27.
The 6'4 point guard - who averaged 11.2 points last year at Florida, an SEC connection that drew plenty of boos from the Arkansas crowd - is Gonzaga's best facilitator and defender among the trio, which was evident by a team-high +7 in the box score.
He'll have to avoid foul trouble - which cost him a huge chunk of playing time in the second half - if he wants to stay on the floor this season, which is ideal not only for his future but for the Zags to reach their ceiling in 2026-27.
Next up for Gonzaga is a home exhibition game against Lewis-Clark State. The game is set for 6:00 PM PT on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and will be broadcast locally on KHQ.
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB