Wyoming transfer Obi Agbim commits to Baylor
Wyoming Cowboys guard Obi Agbim, one of the top-ranked players in the current college basketball transfer portal cycle, has committed to play for the Baylor Bears, according to On3.com's Joe Tipton.
In his first season of Division I hoops, Agbim led the Cowboys in scoring at 17.6 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field, including 43.7% from 3-point range (6.3 attempts per game). The 6-foot-3 Aurora, Colorado, native spent the previous four seasons at Metro State, Northeastern Junior College and Fort Lewis College. Due to the NCAA granting another year of eligibility to seniors who previously played at non-NCAA schools, Agbim will get to play his sixth season for Scott Drew and in one of the most competitive college basketball conferences in the country.
Baylor was aggressive going into the second week of the transfer portal being opened, as Drew and company reeled in Oregon State Beavers transfer Michael Rataj on Monday as well. The Bears have seen junior guard Langston Love and freshman guard Kaleb Jackson enter the portal so far, along with 6-foot-9 freshman Jason Asemota and 6-foot-4 guard Omar Adegbola.
In addition to leading Wyoming in scoring, Agbim recorded a team-high 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He also paced the Cowboys in field goals and 3-point shooting. For his efforts, Agbim was named the Mountain West Newcomer of the Year, becoming the first player in program history to earn the honor since the 2000-01 season.
Agbim was a player for Gonzaga fans to keep an eye on in the portal. With Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle set to graduate this spring, Mark Few and the coaching staff could look to bring in a versatile guard to pair alongside their next floor general, Braeden Smith, for next season and perhaps beyond.
Gonzaga and Baylor are set to square off at some point next season at a to-be-determined location and date. The two schools agreed to a multi-year series that began this past season at the Spokane Arena, where the Zags cruised to a 101-63 win over the Bears in the regular season opener on Nov. 4.