Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga's PK85 matchup with Portland State on Thanksgiving

Portland State head coach Jase Coburn joins the Gonzaga Nation podcast

On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau previews the Gonzaga men's basketball team's matchup with Portland State in the first round of the PK85 tournament in Portland, Oregon.

Portland State head coach Jase Coburn joins Dickau to talk about his Vikings' team and the challenge they face against No. 6 Gonzaga.

