Ex-Gonzaga star Andrew Nembhard lights up Steph Curry, Warriors for career-night

Nembhard finished with 31 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds to lift the Pacers over the defending NBA champions

Andrew Nembhard had a performance he’ll never forget against one of the best players in the NBA on Monday. A week after shocking LeBron James and the Lakers, the second-round pick dropped 31 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds on the road versus Stephen Curry and the defending world champion Golden State Warriors.

Knocking down five 3-pointers in the process, Nembhard joined Jason Kidd, Trae Young and Curry as the only rookies ever to put up such a stat line.

With under three minutes left in the fourth quarter, a step-back from the former Zag point guard had the greatest shooter of all time in awe.

All night, the Warriors' defense struggled to contain Nembhard, who has scored in double digits in four of his last five games. The Pacers leaned on him heavily down the stretch and it paid off with a 112-104 victory, snapping Golden State’s 10-game home winning streak.

Nembhard unleashed his full repertoire to stave off double teams and constant on-ball pressure. Late in the fourth quarter, he fended off Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green near half-court with a pass out of the double team, got the ball back moments later and blew by his defender to hit Isaiah Jackson on the alley-oop.

Moments later, he fought off Curry around a screen to squeeze into the paint and knock down a 10-foot runner in traffic.

Nembhard’s performance was reminiscent of prime Curry, who was held 12 points on 3-for-17 shooting from the field. Yet in just his 10th game as a starter, it was the rookie who upstaged the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

Monday marked the third-straight game that Nembhard has played over 35 minutes. Nembhard is averaging 9.1 points and 4.2 assists for the season.