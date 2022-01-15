Gonzaga vs. Pacific postponed

Pacific has had to push back its next three games due to protocols

1 Gallery 1 Images

Gonzaga (13-2, 2-0) will not be playing the University of Pacific on Jan. 20 in an away contest after the Tigers team has had to enter protocols once again and postponed their activities. This is the fifth game and fourth West Coast Conference matchup that has been taken off of GU’s original 2021-22 schedule.

The Tigers have now had five conference matchups pushed back on their schedule. Pacific originally had its first two WCC games canceled because its respective opponents were dealing with health and safety issues.

After getting to play BYU in the first game of conference action all season and then Santa Clara on Jan. 12, the Tigers have had to postpone at least their next three games while they now deal with COVID-19 related issues. They were supposed to take on both Saint Mary’s and Pepperdine before squaring off versus the Zags.

Now, Pacific has four games, including its lost matchup with LMU from earlier, to reschedule in order to complete its conference schedule.

GU on the other hand still has three games against different WCC opponents to make up. Along with this contest against Pacific, the Zags also have to reschedule contests against the University of San Diego, LMU and the University of San Francisco.

The Zags will still be traveling to California to take on the Santa Clara Broncos on Saturday at 1 p.m. PST. After that though, they now have over a week of playing vacancies before taking on LMU at home on Jan. 27.