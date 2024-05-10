Conference USA Football: Who are the Missouri State Bears?
On Friday, Conference USA announced they would add a 12th team in the Missouri State Bears as a full member. The first season in FBS for the Bears will come in 2025, as they complete their final year in FCS in 2024.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Missouri State University as the 12th member of Conference USA,” said Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “The institution boasts a great tradition in athletics and academics that will strengthen and further position our membership for long-term success in the national landscape. We look forward to our partnership with President Clif Smart, incoming President Dr. Biff Williams, Director of Athletics Kyle Moats, and their entire leadership team.”
Who Are The Bears?
Last season, the Bears went 4-7 and 3-5 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The program's last winning season was in 2021 where they went 8-4 and fell in the FCS playoffs.
For the Bears, quarterback Jordan Pachot threw for 2,285 yards and 19 touchdowns. Pachot went on to enter the transfer portal and commit to Southern Utah University. The starting quarterback competition for the 2024 season is between seniors Jacob Clark and Brock Bagozzi. Clark is the front-runner given he played four games last season.
Receiver Raylen Sharpe hauled in 73 receptions for 991 yards and seven touchdowns and earned FCS All-American honors, but has since transferred to Fresno State.
Another returner on the offensive side of the ball is running back Jacardia Wright who ran for 767 yards and six touchdowns. He was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Second Team and ranked fifth in rushing yards.
On the defensive side, safety Todric McGee led the team in total tackles with 102.0 and two interceptions. He, alongside linebacker, Jared Lloyd who had 67.0 total tackles should be two good cornerstone pieces in the defense.
What stands out with this Missouri State team is their youth. Although that can potentially lead to a lot of departures in today's college football, there are a lot of returning players who made a lasting impact and are coming back for another season where they hope to win a couple more games.
The official transition for all MSU athletic programs will take place on July 1, 2025.