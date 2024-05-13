G5 Football Daily

Fresno State Football Season Opener Gets Primetime TV Slot

Oct 7, 2023; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Mikey Keene (1) warms up / Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
While the Fresno State Bulldogs already have plenty of reason to be excited for their 2024 season opener, they received even more reason on Monday afternoon.

The Michigan Wolverines will welcome the Bulldogs to Ann Arbor on August 31 to begin the 2024 campaign for both programs. MLive.com confirmed that the kickoff time for that contest is now set for 7:30 PM ET, broadcasted on NBC.

After winning last season's national championship and accumulating a 15-0 record, the Wolverines now enter their first season under the direction of head coach Sherrone Moore. Former head coach Jim Harbaugh has since moved on to become head coach of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers.

Fresno State are coming off a season that ended with a 9-4 record and included a road win over another Big Ten foe in Purdue. 2024 will mark the Bulldogs' first ever meeting with Michigan. Fresno State are 4-11 all-time against Big Ten competition.

