BREAKING: Conference USA Adding Missouri State In 2025
Conference USA announced Friday morning that they will add a twelfth full member for the 2025-2026 academic year in the Missouri State University Bears. The league adds Kennesaw State for the 2024 season and will also add the University of Delaware in 2025.
The league announced the move in a press release on Friday morning with comments from CUSA commissioner Judy Macleod as well as Missouri State leadership.
RELATED: 2024 Liberty Football Game Against FIU Receives Schedule Change
“We are extremely excited to welcome Missouri State University as the 12th member of Conference USA,” said Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “The institution boasts a great tradition in athletics and academics that will strengthen and further position our membership for long term success in the national landscape. We look forward to our partnership with President Clif Smart, incoming President Dr. Biff Williams, Director of Athletics Kyle Moats, and their entire leadership team.”
More info will come in regards to the move on Monday, May 13 in a press conference scheduled for 1 PM CT, 2 PM ET at MSU's Great Southern Bank Arena.
The Bears were previously an FCS member, most recently playing football in the Missouri Valley Conference. They recently completed their first season under head coach Ryan Beard, who led them to a 4-7 record in 2023.
"We are so excited for the opportunities that CUSA membership will bring to our university, our student-athletes, our coaches and our fans,” said Director of Athletics Kyle Moats. “This move represents a transition to a national brand and a platform that will help raise the profile of Missouri State University and the city of Springfield. The steps we have taken over the past 15 years to invest in a successful broad-based athletics program have prepared us for this long-awaited moment.”
Bookmark G5FootballDaily.com for more news about FBS' newest team.