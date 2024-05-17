EA Sports College Football 25 Trailer Includes Several Nods To G5's Best
All images below are screen captures from the reveal trailer.
EA Sports released the official reveal trailer for the first iteration of their college football video game in a decade on Friday. While the majority of the trailer was dominated by in-game renderings of teams from the NCAA's power conferences, there were a handful of nods to some of the G5's most iconic programs.
First, the trailer opens with a panning close up of Boise State's iconic blue turf.
29 seconds in, the Wyoming Cowboys enter the field, touching their signature "Cowboy Tough" statue at War Memorial Stadium. Then, at the 56-second mark, Wyoming kicker John Hoyland can be seen booting an opening kickoff against the Appalachian State Mountaineers inside Boone's Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Appalachian State's Kaedin Robinson then returns that kickoff as part of a montage of kick returns by various teams.
At the 1:18 mark, the footage cuts to a rendering of Army quarterback Bryson Daily running the Black Knights' option offense, pitching the ball to a running back wearing #1. There is no running back with that number on the current Army roster, but obviously that can change. The Black Knights appear to be playing East Carolina in that shot.
Watch the full trailer below. The game is scheduled to be released on July 19.