Former Toledo & Missouri Head Coach Gary Pinkel Added To College Football Playoff Committee

This week, the College Football Playoff Management Committee announced a handful of notable personnel changes for 2024 and beyond. Most notably, current Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel will replace Boo Corrigan as selection committee chair for next season.

Also of note for fans of the Group of Five, longtime Toledo Rockets head coach Gary Pinkel was announced as one of the committee's newest members.

Pinkel served as Toledo's head coach for ten years, where he posted a record of 73-37-3. Pinkel also led Toledo to the 1995 MAC title and was named the league's coach of the year in 1995 and 1997.

Pinkel joins a host of other committee members with major G5 experience, including Navy AD Chet Gladchuk, former FAU AD (and current Washington State AD) Patrick Chun, and current Miami University AD David Sayler, among others.

The MAC connections don's stop with Toledo - Pinkel was also a tight end for Kent State from 1970-1974.

Pinkel also went on to coach Missouri from 2001 to 2015. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

The former Rockets' coach will have a three-year terms as one of the representatives choosing the 12 teams that will compete in the CFP.