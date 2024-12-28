Carson Beck Pens Heartfelt Letter to Georgia As He Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Carson Beck is headed to the pros.
The Georgia Bulldogs quarterback made his decision official on Saturday morning, declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft with a heartfelt message on his Instagram.
Here's a transcription of the note:
"First off I want to thank God, for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love. Through the ups and downs, the highs and lows, everything that this game produces and provides i’m eternally grateful for. Football has taught me lessons that will last a lifetime and has grown me into the person I am today.
I'm so grateful for my family and those close to me for the support they’ve provided me during this Journey. They’ve always had my back no matter what the circumstance, and I can’t thank them enough for that.
To Coach Smart, Coach Bobo and the rest of the Coaches who were apart of my tenure at UGA, thank you for your wisdom, your unwavering support, and most importantly the time that you’ve sacrificed pouring into not only me, but the many others who came before and after. Thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to lead this team. It’s been a blessing and I’m forever grateful.
To my teammates, I've been blessed to play with not only so many talented guys, but guys who are good people. There’s so many bonds that have been built that will last a lifetime and the people in that locker room is what I’ll miss most. I enjoyed every second of being with you guys and love you guys like brothers. It’s been an honor and I wouldn’t want to go to war with anyone else. There’s unfinished business still this season and i’ll be here to support however I can, finish strong!
The past five years at the University of Georgia have been nothing short of a dream come true and I will forever cherish the memories that have been made. Thank you Dawg Nation for the time i’ve been here and to those who’ve supported and believed in me, thank you. It’s been an incredible journey and all these moments have ultimately led me to take the next step in my football career. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. Go Dawgs!"
Over four years in Athens, Beck entrenched himself in Georgia history by becoming the program's sixth all-time passer in terms of yards (7,912) and touchdowns (58). The quarterback was 24-3 as their starter over the last two seasons.
Beck injured the UCL in his throwing elbow during the first half of the 2024 SEC championship game. He returned to the contest for the final play—but was declared out for the season on Dec. 23 following successful surgery. He's expected to make a full recovery and begin throwing in the spring.
As for his Bulldogs? They'll take on Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff coming up on New Year's Day. Quarterback Gunner Stockton will be under center for Georgia, with kickoff set for 8:45 p.m. EST from New Orleans' Caesars Superdome.