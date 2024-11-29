MAC Football Championship Set Between Miami RedHawks and Ohio Bobcats
The Mid-American Conference championship game is set.
It'll be the Miami RedHawks taking on the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday, December 7 at Ford Field in Detroit. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at Noon ET.
The Ohio Bobcats (9-3) clinched their spot in the title game with a 42-21 win over Ball State on Friday. They will go into their matchup against Miami as the top offense in the MAC, averaging 394.3 total yards of offense per game.
It's primarily been the Bobcats' rushing offense that has led them to a nine-win season. They are the second best rushing attacl in the MAC, averaging 210.5 yards on the ground per contest. Anthony Tyus III finished second in the MAC with 960 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, though Saturday's games have yet to be counted.
Ohio has the second-best total defense in the MAC, surrendering 305.8 total yards of offense per game. They have found their stride in stopping the run, allowing 98.7 rushing yards per game, making them the #11 unit in the nation in that category.
The Miami Redhawks (8-4) finished the season with a 28-12 win over Bowling Green, making it to the title game for a second straight season. Last season, they fell to the Toledo Rockets and did not have quarterback Brett Gabbert as he suffered an injury. This time around, they will have their star quarterback.
The Redhawks rank seventh amongst the MAC in total offense, averaging 362.3 total yards of offense per game, but have the only 1,000-yard rusher in the Mid-American Conference in Keyon Mozee, as of Black Friday. Through the air, Miami has the fifth-best pass offense in the MAC, with Gabbert throwing for 217.5 yards per game.
On the defensive side of the ball, Miami has the #3 defense in the conference and have been able to stop the run well, ranking third in rush defense and second in pass defense. They have the #20 defense in the country, in terms of total yardage allowed.
The last time these two teams faced off against each other, it was a RedHawks win by a final score of 30-20 earlier this season in Oxford. The RedHawks ran for 150 yards of offense while the Bobcats were able to dominate through the air, going with two quarterbacks.
